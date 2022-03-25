Movistar Plus+ Series Premieres Calendar April 2022!

‘Better Call Saul’ (final season, Part 1)

Premiere on April 19 (double premiere episode) on Movistar Plus+.

The final season concludes Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) complicated journey of transformation into hustler and criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courts, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six follows Jimmy/Saul/Gene as they try to drop off Lalo’s (Tony Dalton) radar. The new episodes will also explore where her relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn) stands, as she faces her own existential crisis after leaving the firm and following Jimmy on her particular odyssey. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Varga (Michael Mando) and Lalo are still immersed in their lethal game of cat and mouse.







‘The First Lady’

With 3 greats: Gillian Anderson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Viola Davis)

Premiere on April 28 on Movistar Plus +.

In the West Wing of government, many of the most relevant decisions with the greatest global impact were made behind the scenes by charismatic, proactive and complex First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a behind-the-scenes look at the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Michele Obama (Viola Davis), as well as their respective families. charting their own path to Washington, immersing themselves in their past and following their greatest moments beyond the White House. The stories of three unique and enigmatic women who intertwine in an intimate and organic way, almost as if the walls of the White House could speak.

‘Agatha Christie: Why Don’t They Ask Evans?’

Premiere on April 15 on Movistar Plus +.



Three-time Golden Globe winner Hugh Laurie directs and adapts ‘Agatha Christie: Why Don’t They Ask Evans?’, based on Agatha Christie’s crime novel (1934). The series follows the local vicar’s son, Bobby Jones (Will Poulter), and his smart friend, socialite Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Lucy Boynton). The pair try to solve a crime after Bobby discovers the tumbled body of a dying man who, with his dying breath, gasps out the cryptic question of the title. The starting clues they will have are a photograph of a beautiful young woman found in the dead man’s pocket and the cryptic question. Armed with this information, these amateur sleuths try to find an answer to the mystery as they find themselves embroiled in a dangerous plot. Hugh Laurie, Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent round out the cast.

WE APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCES

‘We apologize for the inconveniences’, the new Movistar+ original series produced in collaboration with Beware of Dog TV, will premiere in full on Movistar+ on April 8, 2022.

The comedy of six episodes of half an hour each has been created by Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero (‘Shame’)and is starring some acting veterans: Miguel Rellán, who repeats with the directors after ‘Vergüenza’, and Antonio Resines, who coincided with Fernández-Armero in the comedy ‘Si yo fue rico’.

Synopsis

There are great friendships that become eternal… ‘We feel the inconvenience’ speaks to us in a dramatic comedy tone about what it means to “grow old” nowadays. Rafael Müller (Antonio Resines) is an acclaimed conductor who maintains a decades-long friendship with Rafael Jiménez (Miguel Rellán), an old rock glory, leader of the group Care with the dog, who refuses to hang up the guitar.

‘show trial’

Premiere on April 13 on Movistar Plus +.

Talitha Campbell (Celine Buckens), the arrogant and privileged daughter of an influential businessman (James Frain), is arrested after the disappearance of a classmate. The case, which shocks the country, unleashes a media legal battle. On the defendant’s side is brilliant attorney Cleo Roberts (Tracy Ifeachor). Against her, Paula Cassidy, a police detective (Sinéad Keenan) convinced of her guilt and her prosecution who will not hesitate to use her life of privilege against her. The convoluted legal pulse is turning into a dangerous media circus full of interests. Is Talitha the victim of a false accusation or guilty of cold-blooded murder?

