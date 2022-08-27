Movistar premieres of unreleased cinema September 2022: “Good luck, Leo Grande”, “Hinterland”, “American Underdog”… | Movistar Cinema

The direct cinema premieres in September of Movistar Plus + come from the most varied, with genres for all tastes. Discover them all.





Alicia Marin 08/27/2022 7m 39s





Movistar Plus+ maintains her idyll with him cinema also in September. August has left us with unpublished film sessions such as “El refuge”, “Bull”, “Shut in (Encerrada)” or “Hasta el final”, and for the rentedadd a new selection of films that have not been in theaters before and arrive exclusively on the platform.

emma thompson tenderly erotic, a animation gem about one of the least known artists of the 20th century, a sports history overcoming, a couple of dark thriller chilling two first films with two moving social dramas and a trip to mars These are the premieres in September on Movistar Plus+ of films that have not been shown in theaters.

Next, we review the 8 tapes that await us, one by one, in images and in order of release:

Good luck, Big Leo.

From the friday september 2





emma thompson is the big star of this dramatic comedy as tenderly erotic as it is intelligent, honest, funny and stimulating. Directed by Sophie Hyde -winner of awards at Berlin and Sundance for the stupendous “52 Tuesdays”-, the film is based on a script by Katy Brand and co-stars Daryl McCormackknown for “Peaky Blinders” and for his theatrical acting career shakespearian.

In “Good Luck Big Leo,” Emma Thompson plays Nancy, a 55-year-old woman who, after an unsatisfying marriage, just wants a little male contact and, of course, sex. To do this, she hires the services of Leo Grande (McCormack), a kind and attentive professional with whom she meets at a hotel. Gradually, the unlikely couple begins to get to know each other on a more personal level.

hinterland

From the tuesday september 6





A thriller Darkwith a brutal serial killer, set in dilapidated 1918 Vienna, after the end of World War I and the fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Peter Perg arrives in the city, an officer of the Austrian imperial army who, like so many defeated soldiers, returns to Vienna to rediscover his past and try to redeem himself. However, he soon discovers that, in the city, his companions are being brutally murdered.

Directed by Stefan Ruzwitzky (“The Counterfeiters”), “Hinterland” tells the story of the tormented Peter Perg with an extraordinary expressionist aesthetic, reminiscent of Munch’s paintings or French films Pitof. Winner of the Audience Award for best film at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival.

The Undertaker’s Wife

From the tuesday september 6





The First feature by Finnish director Khadar Ayderus Ahmedpremiered at Cannes Critics’ Week, is a social drama set in Djibouti -a country located in the horn of Africa- that shows the health crisis in Africa, and how this continent is the most forgotten part of the individualistic and globalized world in which we live.

Guled is a gravedigger who works hard to make ends meet, one day his life changes completely when he receives the news that his wife urgently needs an expensive operation to alleviate the effects of a chronic kidney disease that can lead to death. . The family has a deadline to get the money, time passes and panic begins to take hold of them. How can Guled get the money to save his wife and keep the family together?, a simple starting point that keeps the plot tense.

The film is superimposed on the traditional look of European cinema, and fills the screen with moving images that show the reality of the african continent and the social injustice that exists in the world.

American Underdog

From the saturday september 10





Zachary Levi Y Anna Pakin -winner of the Oscar for best supporting actress for “El Piano”- star in this biopic around the figure of Kurt Warner, one of the most valuable players in the NFL (National Football League).

The film portrays the moving kurt warner true story (Zachary Levi), who went from being a supermarket stocker to becoming one of the biggest stars in the NFL, and winner of the Super Bowl MVP in 2000, the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award.

“American Underdog” focuses on all those challenges and setbacks that Warner had to face to achieve his dreams. A whole journey in which his family, coaches and teammates were a fundamental pillar to reach the top.

Home

From the tuesday september 13





The actress Franka Potente makes her feature film director and screenwriter debut with this social drama set in deep America that raises the possibility (or not) of redemption.

Starring Jake McLaughlin Y Katy Bates (playing the protagonist’s mother), the film centers on Marvin, an ex-con who returns home to a remote town in the desert interior of the United States. There he is reunited with his mother, his old girlfriend and his old junkie friend, while facing the ghosts of a past that he returns to again and again.

“Hogar” crudely exposes a series of characters with a variety of coats, locked up in a small space and subjected to the weight of mournful events and wounds that seem not to want to close.

surviving on mars

From the Wednesday September 14





sofia boutella stars in this intense thriller of Science fiction that talks about the human condition through the history of one of the first colonists on Mars.

Wyatt Rockefeller’s Feature Film Writing and Directorial Debut“Surviving on Mars” is the story of Ilsa (Boutella), Reza (Jonny Lee Miller) and Remmy, the three members of a family of farmers on Mars. Their existence is simple and calm, until some marauders make an appearance From that moment on, little Remmy must face traumatic changes, although she will never stop searching for the truth.

The girl’s point of view makes the suspense permeates everything, causing the viewer to ask the same questions as the little girl: how do human bubbles stay on Mars?, where is her father?, where did Jerry come from, the man who now lives with her and with her mother?

charlotte

From the tuesday september 20





The story of Charlotte Solomon -a great figure of 20th century art, less known than it should be-, narrated through a animation that captures the luminosity of his paintingsmade in the dark times of Nazism.

Charlotte Salomon was a young German painter of Jewish origin, with complicated family relationships, who was forced to flee her country to the apparent refuge of France in the face of the rise of Nazism. Aware that with the outbreak of the war her life was in great danger, she dedicated herself to frantically documenting the light of the Mediterranean with her painting, in order to leave her legacy to the world. The more than 1,000 drawings in which Charlotte represented her life are considered by some specialists to be the first graphic novel in history.

The film, which has a cast of voices in original version of first order (Keira Knightley as Salomon, Jim Broadbent and Brenda Bleythyn as her grandparents, Sam Claflin, Eddie Marsan, Mark Strong…) was presented at the Toronto Film Festival and was nominated for best animated film at the Annecy Film Festival.

The boy behind the door

From the Sunday September 25





David Charbonier and Justin Powell direct and co-write this thriller chilling in which the child kidnapping is shown from the perspective of two children, locked in a house in the middle of the countryside, and their attempts to get out of there together. Two defenseless young men whose chances of escape are greatly reduced from the start.

The film takes place in a single stagea gloomy house in the middle of the countryside full of labyrinthine corridors, secrets and surprises, which generate a tremendously claustrophobic. The reason for the kidnapping of the children takes second place, when the desperation to leave the house increases, and everything in their escape begins to get complicated.