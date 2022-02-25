Movistar turns on 5G at 700 MHz

It is not necessary to change the SIM for 5G, just have a compatible mobile and be in one of the coverage areas. To date, Movistar offers 5G NSA to more than 80% of the population of our country. In this case, the improvement is minimal with respect to what 4G or 4G+ offer, since this 5G depends on its infrastructure. Now, the operator has announced the next step and the Mobile World Congress 2022 will be the first event with Telefónica’s 700MHz commercial coverage.

True 5G for 700 towns

Once the 700 MHz auction is over and authorization has been received from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation To activate the radio equipment (nodes) of this frequency band, Movistar has turned on 5G in this band. The operator confirms that the Mobile World Congress will be the first major event to feature Telefónica’s 700 MHz commercial 5G coverage, which is complemented by a special deployment of 5G in the 3.5 GHz band carried out by Telefónica in the Fira pavilions Barcelona.