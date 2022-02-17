Movistar updates its mobile rate offers

Second, the mode of infinity contract with unlimited calls and data, Movistar Lite+, Secure Connection and access to Movistar Cloud for 29.95 euros per month for 4 months , instead of 39.95 euros per month. As in the previous promotion, it is aimed at new registrations and portability and is available until February 28 inclusive. In both promotions, once the 4 months have passed, the price will be the usual one in each case.

Regarding the mobile contract rates, we find two interesting offers in the XL contract and Infinity contract options . In the first place, in the XL contract rate we will be able to enjoy unlimited minutes, 30 gigabytes to browse, access to Movistar Cloud and Secure Connection by 18.95 euros per month for 4 months , instead of 24.95 euros per month. An offer available through all contracting channels and exclusively for new registrations and portability. Valid until February 28 included.

Up to 10 free infinite additional lines

Until March 2, 2022 (included), the operator offers an infinite additional line, that is, with unlimited calls and dataSecure Connection and access to Movistar Cloud for 4 months free of charge. A promotion aimed at new registrations and portability who want to add an additional Movistar line up to a maximum of 10 lines per customer.

At the end of the offer, the monthly fee for each additional contracted line will be 22.5 euros per month. As there is no permanence, it is an ideal time to enjoy free unlimited calls and data for 4 months. You can always unsubscribe when the promotion ends or continue with the additional line if you wish.

News in prepaid rates

In the prepaid rates we will be able to enjoy more minutes and gigabytes for the same price leaving the offer like this:

Unlimited national minutes, 35 Gb to browse for 20 euros for 4 weeks.

Unlimited national minutes, 400 international minutes and 20 gigabytes to browse for 15 euros for 4 weeks.

Unlimited national minutes, 200 international minutes and 10 gigabytes for 10 euros for 4 weeks.

All three modes include 4G+ services and EU Roaming and Always Connected. With the latter you will be able to advance the balance that you lack to cover the share of your rate.