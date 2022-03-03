Movistar, Vodafone and Orange dates

As technology advances by leaps and bounds, it is increasingly necessary to bet on 4G and 5G, but we don’t have more frequencies than those occupied by other standards. For this reason, it is necessary that these obsolete networks be “turned off” to make room for the most modern ones. Although you might think that the order would be to turn off 2G first and then 3G, it will be done the other way around due to the large number of devices that still require 2G.

The big problem is that the radio frequency spectrum is limited and there are the frequencies that exist. Each operator has assigned some frequency bands in Spain and they cannot get out of there. Right now, the identified bands are 700, 800, 900, 1500 (unused), 1800, 1900, 2100, 2600 and 3500 MHz, although 26,000 MHz or 26 GHz will be enabled for 5G mmWave in the future. Some of them are for 2G, others for 3G, others for 4G and others for 5G.

2G and 3G are technologies that are several decades old, which means that they are not designed for the current moment and needs. Right now, the minimum technology that is capable of satisfying the needs is the 4G while 5G continues to roll out for more speed, less latency, and maximum capacity, in addition to other special features.

Movistar: 3G shutdown in 2025, 2G shutdown without date

Movistar is one of the operators with the most frequencies in Spain. His plans are to turn off 3G when he finishes closing the ADSL stations in Spain, that is, when copper is history and we only depend on FTTH fiber optic networks. In various press releases we have been able to read:

“100% of the copper network will have been replaced by fiber before 2025when the shutdown of the 3G network will also be completed”

What we have no record of is the 2G shutdown date. Many M2M connections of connected objects depend on them and Movistar is one of the operators with the most services of this type. It recently announced the arrival of an NB-IoT network and will try to migrate the maximum number of clients there. The success of this could depend on the date of shutdown of 2G.

Orange: 3G shutdown in 2025, 2G shutdown in 2030

The French operator has been the last to communicate its plans in this regard and has been clear in relation to the dates of shutdown of both networks. On the one hand, it has placed the 3G shutdown in 2025that is, at the same time that Movistar will do it.

On the other hand, it has made it clear that 2G has an expiration date that it has placed in 2030. Of course, he has clarified that each country will have a different calendar that could vary slightly, but always speaking of 2G. 3G is the technology that will be switched off soonest in all operators.

Vodafone: 3G shutdown in 2023, 2G shutdown no date

Vodafone has confirmed that it will do so between 2022 and 2023, although other information speaks of having 3G turned off before 2024. Be that as it may, the truth is that the red operator has already turned off certain 3G antennas to migrate them to 4G in certain areas of our country. This will be the tonic that will be carried out until the complete shutdown.

Again, we have no plans for the 2G shutdown, which may depend on the devices that rely on these networks, but also on the plans of their rivals. Now that Orange has marked 2030 on the calendar, Vodafone and Movistar may join the initiative. Interestingly, it is the expected date for the switching on of 6G networks.