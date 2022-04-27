Movistar will change the router for free to 5,000 clients for the new one with WiFi 6

We learned the first big clue about the new model at the Morgan Stanley Telecoms CTO Symposium in 2021. To date, we thought that the blue operator would make the leap directly to the xHGU model, a router with technology XGSPON . However, there is still a long way to go before this type of fiber networks become the majority and a model had to be launched for current networks, but updated to the latest WiFi standards.

It’s been several months and we’re after getting information about the new Movistar router. The current HGU or Smart WiFi it was released 6 years ago . The incessant evolution of technology, especially in the area of ​​wireless connectivity, makes it necessary to have a new model as soon as possible. In addition, all of Movistar’s main rivals already sell WiFi 6 router models to their customers. With this scenario, the launch could not take much longer.

This model is the MitraStar GPT-2841GX4X5 v8, which has already been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance, something that has allowed us to know some details of its characteristics. For example, we will have 25% more your range and coverage. We will have Band Steerring with which we will only see a WiFi network. We will have WPA3 for maximum security and we will achieve greater efficiency in the management of traffic for real-time services, such as video or gaming. Precisely, gaming aims to be one of the services integrated into the new Fusion (name pending) with Xbox Game Pass.

Who will have Movistar’s new HGU 6 first?

As we have learned, from next Tuesday May 3 A controlled deployment of the new HGU WiFi 6 (Smart WiFi 6) router will be carried out. This will be articulated in the form of “free renewal” for a total of 5,000 Movistar customers. Of course, a series of requirements must be met for the operator to consider us as candidates.

In the first place, priority will be given to Fusion clients and, within Fusion, to the most valuable clients. In addition, it will only apply to customers who already have fixed broadband with the operator through fiber optics (obviously, it is not a router for ADSL or for fixed radio access). These fiber customers should have at home a combination of router and ONT separatelythat is, they should not have the current Smart WiFi.

Once this free renewal phase for 5,000 customers is over, Movistar will move on to the second phase. As we have learned, this will already be the pure and simple commercial phase in which the device will be offered to all interested customers. The price could be around 70 euros and, in case of needing the displacement of a technician, the usual 50 euros must be added.