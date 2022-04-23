Movistar will continue to give away gigabytes during May

They apply to the 3 main rates, improving the number of gigabytes of mobile data without affecting the price. With these gig bonus giveaways, there can even be 95 gigs per month (every four weeks really)

This promotion we are talking about is valid for contracting and rate renewals from March 22, 2022 to May 31, 2022 (both included).

Last March, the balance top-up rates were improved with a promotion that, in principle, lasted until April 30. However, it has been extended for the time being free gigabytes until the end of next May .

Total Prepayment: with a gift of 60 GB it goes from 35 to 95 GB. Price: 20 euros every 4 weeks.

with a gift of 60 GB it goes from 35 to 95 GB. Price: 20 euros every 4 weeks. Prepaid Premium: with a gift of 30 GB it goes from 20 to 50 GB. Price: 15 euros every 4 weeks.

with a gift of 30 GB it goes from 20 to 50 GB. Price: 15 euros every 4 weeks. Prepaid Plus: with a gift of 20 GB it goes from 10 to 30 GB. Price: 10 euros every 4 weeks.

If even with these extra gigabytes you run out of data at maximum speed, you can contract the Navega + voucher with 4 GB for only 5 euros or a Navega Bonus with 1 GB for only 2 euros.

all fees include unlimited national calls (some have international minutes) and roaming with the same conditions as your national rate in countries of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

The period of enjoyment of the promotion will be 4 weeks from the moment of contracting or renewing the prepaid rate. Once the promotion and the period of enjoyment of the same have ended, the GB offered in the promotional bonus will automatically cease to be available, without the client needing to carry out any management.

Make sure you have an available balance, since it will not be applicable in cases where the rate is suspended due to a lack of balance to cover the corresponding installment of the prepaid rate.

Movistar takes care of the segment in 2022

Coinciding with similar offers from other operators, Movistar has not neglected its “resistance” among customers who still continue to use the prepaid mobile line service.

A couple of months ago, the quality of its three main recharge rates was significantly improved with an increase in gigabytes, which would be the equivalent if we remove the extra data from the promotion. In February 2022, the Total, Premium and Plus rates began to have unlimited national calls to landlines and mobiles from any operator.

The number of gigabytes available was also improved at that time, with Movistar Total going from 25 GB to 35 GB, Premium from 15 GB to 20 GB and Plus from 7 GB to 10 GB. In addition, 200 and 400 minutes of international calls were added to the Plus and Premium rates, respectively.

If you have any questions or want to sign up for one of these rates, you can call 900 360 121.