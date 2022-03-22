Movistar will recondition and reuse almost all routers and decos collected from customers

At the beginning of February, Movistar began to send communications to its clients informing them that they would receive an imminent change in their decoders. A change to the new UHD model was indicated (the most advanced and modern of the operator) with which to make the leap to 4K resolution. A very ambitious plan that they estimate to fulfill within a period of 18 to 24 months. In addition to this plan, the telecom wants to recondition and reuse 90% of the fixed equipment, that is, routers and decoders, collected from customers in 2024.

Goal: reach Zero Waste by 2030

Telefónica’s Circular Economy Plan aims to be a Zero Waste company by 2030 through the ecodesign, reuse and recycling. It currently works across three levels: internal eco-efficiency, suppliers and customers.

In terms of network, the teleco is aligned with GSMA, which has reflected in the ‘Strategy Paper for Circular Economy Network Equipment’ the challenges of the sector to promote circularity. The way to achieve Zero Waste in 2030 will be through “repair, reuse and recycling, ensuring that your waste is not incinerated or ends up in a landfill, but is transformed into raw materials that are reintroduced into the value chain ”. A Circular Economy Plan that materializes with the following objectives: