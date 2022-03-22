Movistar will recondition and reuse almost all routers and decos collected from customers

Large companies are increasingly concerned about being responsible and protecting the environment. For Telefónica, this is a priority issue, which is why it works constantly so that its impact is minimal, separating the growth of the business from the environmental footprint caused. The company promises that in just three years it will be able to reuse, resell or recycle all of its network equipment.
At the beginning of February, Movistar began to send communications to its clients informing them that they would receive an imminent change in their decoders. A change to the new UHD model was indicated (the most advanced and modern of the operator) with which to make the leap to 4K resolution. A very ambitious plan that they estimate to fulfill within a period of 18 to 24 months. In addition to this plan, the telecom wants to recondition and reuse 90% of the fixed equipment, that is, routers and decoders, collected from customers in 2024.
Goal: reach Zero Waste by 2030
Telefónica’s Circular Economy Plan aims to be a Zero Waste company by 2030 through the ecodesign, reuse and recycling. It currently works across three levels: internal eco-efficiency, suppliers and customers.
In terms of network, the teleco is aligned with GSMA, which has reflected in the ‘Strategy Paper for Circular Economy Network Equipment’ the challenges of the sector to promote circularity. The way to achieve Zero Waste in 2030 will be through “repair, reuse and recycling, ensuring that your waste is not incinerated or ends up in a landfill, but is transformed into raw materials that are reintroduced into the value chain ”. A Circular Economy Plan that materializes with the following objectives:
- Recondition and reuse 90% of the routers and decos collected from customers in 2024.
- Implement circularity criteria in all purchases of electronic customer equipment in 2025.
- Add eco-design criteria to all new equipment aimed at customers under the Telefónica brand in 2025.
- Recondition 500,000 mobiles per year in 2030 through different programs.
- Achieve zero waste to landfill by 2030 through the reuse and recycling of network equipment, reaching 100% recycling, reuse and reselling by 2025.
circular economy
The circular economy is born as part of the solution to the huge amount of biological mineral resources, metals or fuels that we consume annually. According to World Resources Institute 100 billion tons, exceeding the volume that planet Earth is capable of regenerating in one year. In addition, only 8.6% is recycled or has a second life again.
The frenetic technological evolution and the behavior of the clients cause shorter periods of use in the devices generating an increase in waste. Enrique Blanco, CTIO of Telefónica, points out in the GSMA ‘Strategy Paper for Circular Economy Network Equipment’, that “The circular economy allows our networks to work more efficiently. From the design to the recovery and reuse of the equipment, they provide both economic and environmental benefits, such as the saving of CO emissions.twowhich helps us achieve our goal of net zero emissions by 2040, including our value chain”.
In 2021, the operator has reused almost 5 million electronic equipment and recycled 98% of the waste. In addition, it has launched on a global scale the MAIA programa digital platform that allows identifying needs and surplus units of equipment that allow it to prolong its useful life in another operator of the group.