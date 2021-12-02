Mozart balls bankrupt, the chocolate company crushed by debts – Corriere.it

The economic crisis due to Covid, which has hit various production sectors, has not spared Mozart’s balls, the iconic Austrian chocolates. Mirabell, the manufacturing company, he declared bankruptcy, so much so that the Salzburg regional court opened bankruptcy proceedings in his regards.

The tourism blockade The sweets that are symbols of Austria are therefore in danger of no longer being produced by the Salzburg Schokolade, which is based in the municipality of Groedig. The pandemic has blocked a significant flow of tourists who often, on their return from their trip, buy Mozart balls as souvenirs to friends and relatives and this has had a very hard reflection for the company on the market. Not only that, but also popular events and Christmas markets often were an opportunity to buy them. Their suspension for over a year and a general contraction in consumption have done sales plummeting.



What will happen to Mozart’s balls? Producer Mirabell now fears for its existence. In addition to numerous varieties of sweets and specialties, the Salzburg-based company produces pistachio marzipan balls covered with gianduia cream and then dark chocolate, the so-called real Salzburg Mozartkugel, exclusively for the US company Mondelez. To find out what will happen, however, we will have to wait to see how the bankruptcy will evolve, the insolvency procedure for the company will be opened on Tuesday 7 December at the Salzburg court. Meanwhile, the product will be on sale during holidays and Christmas markets, at least while stocks last.

