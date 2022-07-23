Mozart, Nicki Minaj, Daft Punk: Sourdoreille tells us the story of plagiarism in their new web-series Postuch

L he music-loving media Sourdoreille has released 5 episodes of its new web series “PASTICH” which recounts the history of plagiarism in a fun way.

Plagiarism : work made of borrowings; unacknowledged reproduction of an original work or part thereof. Synon. layer, copy, compile (literal).They are quite ready to declare that the Comedy of Balzac is a plagiarism ofOdyssey, and that all the words of Chamfort must have been said by Adam in the earthly paradise (Goncourt, Log, 1884, p.349). Indeed, plagiarism is the art of borrowing from another the fruit of his inspiration to model our own material and re-create it. While this process is quite natural and even goes back to the Greek principle of mimesiswhich is the basis of all artistic representation, the subject remains taboo nonetheless.

To shed light on the themes of plagiarism, pastiche, and inspiration, the Sourdoreille media outlet produced a great podcast called PASTIC and which has 5 episodes already available. Starting from the example, who transcribed the scores of his contemporaries to teach Mozart the technique – a true precursor of the “cover” – to the master of the sample, Beethoven, this series – in the form of the place and docere (to please and instruct) – retraces the history of artistic creation inspired by others.

The web-series is directed by Marion Foucart and illustrated by Milanka Fabjančič and supported by the National Center for Cinema and Moving Image. We let you watch the first episode (also recommending the other 4):