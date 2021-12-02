Mozart’s balls are in crisis, crushed by the pandemic

AGI – Together with the Sachertorte are the gastronomic souvenir par excellence for those returning from a holiday in Austria: yet the ‘Mozartkugeln’ chocolates, the famous ‘Mozart’s balls’, are at risk, at least in their original version. The most famous producer of traditional Austrian chocolates declared bankruptcy after the coup de grace inflicted by the pandemic. Bankruptcy proceedings were opened against Mirabell, the manufacturer of the ‘Echte Salzburger Mozartkugeln’ by the Salzburg regional court.

The round chocolates filled with marzipan with pistachio, the symbol of Austria therefore, they risk being no longer produced by the Salzburg Schokolade which is based in Groedig. To put society in crisis was the Covid-19 pandemic, which in the last two years brought down the flow of tourists in Austria and consequently also the sale of ‘Mozartkugeln’. The fact that many popular festivals and events did not take place during the pandemic further contributed to the drop in sales.

Producer Mirabell now fears for its existence: in addition to numerous other desserts and specialties, the Salzburg company produces the ‘Real Salzburg Mozartkugel’ exclusively for the US company Mondelez.

The ‘Mozartkugeln’ are a pistachio marzipan ball covered with gianduia cream which is then skewered with a wooden stick and dipped in dark chocolate for covering. The small sphere comes packaged in a gold-colored foil with a portrait of the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, born in Salzburg in 1756. In Austria there are other producers of ‘Mozartkugeln’ but those with the gold and red Mirabell foil are most likely intended for disappear from the shelves of supermarkets and shops.