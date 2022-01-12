Mozilla accepts donations in Dogecoin and unleashes the storm

The discussion onenvironmental impact of cryptocurrencies it becomes inflamed again. This time the fire broke out following a very controversial decision taken by Mozilla. The non-profit organization delegated to develop the Internet browser Firefox has in fact decided to accept donations in Dogecoin, announcing it on Twitter.

A move that soon gave rise to a real pitched battle, in which he entered with legs together Jamie Zawinski, aka the co-founder of Mozilla. Indeed, he himself said that all those involved in the project should be deeply ashamed for the decision taken. The reason is to be found precisely in the collaboration with “the Ponzi-style scammers who are incinerating the planet”. Harsh words, which, however, seem to have forgotten that the organization has been accepting virtual money donations since 2014. However, Zawinski is partially apologetic to that effect, having abandoned Mozilla in 1999.

Mozilla’s response to the allegations

However, the accusations that rained on Mozilla did not leave the leaders indifferent, prompting them to stop cryptocurrency donations. Everything solved? Not really, because reinforcements for digital assets soon arrived in the battle.

Among which a prominent role was taken by the co-founder of Dogecoin, Billy Markus. He himself delivered an unequivocal message to Twitter: “Thank you for succumbing to an ignorant and reactionary Internet mafia.” An unequivocal message reinforced by another consideration: wait for the boys (the reference is probably to Friday’s for Future, the movement inspired by Greta Thunberg) become aware of the environmental cost of paper dollars and the entire banking infrastructure, who knows if they will have the same annoying reaction as they show towards virtual money. An actually very calibrated answer.

Where is the reason? Maybe on both sides

The thrust of Billy Markus it is certainly not unfounded. Already some published reports have highlighted how the environmental impact of the traditional banking system is much greater than that of the crypto sector. So far the co-founder of DOGE is certainly right.

At the same time, however, it must be recognized that the environmental impact of Bitcoin and other blockchains based on the Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm is very high. Also because it is based on the use of electricity produced with the use of fossil fuels. According to researchers from the University of Cambridge, only 39% of the energy used in mining comes from renewable sources. The impact, therefore, exists and has precise consequences from an environmental point of view. The really annoying thing, however, is to be found in the fact that no one has ever talked about the environmental impact of traditional money over time.

Is the answer in renewables and Proof-of Stake?

Bitcoin is not alone in being indicted. If BTC consumes about 120 terawatt hours of energy every year, Ethereum stops just below, at 105. In fact, these are enormous figures, such as to exceed the annual electricity consumption of many countries around the globe. The result is the emission of greenhouse gases equivalent to the electricity consumption of 9.3 million homes, 57.1 billion pounds of coal burned or 130 billion miles traveled by an average car.

Therefore, the cryptographic world must also take on commitments from this point of view. In particular, using energy produced from renewable sources e converting to Proof-of-Stake, much less energy-intensive than PoW. A part has already done so, meeting in the Bitcoin Mining Council, an association promoted by Elon Musk. Now, however, it would be appropriate to accelerate to begin to give precise answers to the concerns of ecologists.

