Mozilla stops accepting Bitcoin donations, harshly criticized by one of its founders

Start of 2022 difficult for Mozilla Foundation, the non-profit association that develops the browser Firefox, ended up at the center of controversy after recalling on Twitter that accepts cryptocurrency donations since 2014. Yes, this opportunity is not recent, it has been around for quite a few years, but times are changing and today when it comes to cryptocurrencies, it is easy to get spirits up, between supporters and opponents.

They fall into the latter category one of the founders of the Mozilla Project Jamie Zawinski and the creator of the Gecko engine Peter Linss. “Hi, I’m sure whoever runs this account has any idea who I am, but I started Mozilla and I’m here to say fuck you and fuck this. Those involved in the project should be terribly ashamed of this decision to partner with scammers who implement a Ponzi scheme and incinerate the planet. “Strong words, but that have garnered Linss support.” I 100% agree with Zawinski on this. I thought you were better than that. “

Mozilla, invested by the controversy, took note of the discussions on the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies and assured that it is considering whether its current Bitcoin donation policy aligns with its climate goals. For now, Bitcoin donations have been suspended.

“In the spirit of open source, it will be a transparent process and we will share updates on a regular basis. We look forward to having this conversation and appreciate our community for bringing it to our attention,” reads the latest tweet. Mozilla however pointed out that “decentralized web technology continues to be an important area for us to explore“.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum use the Proof of Work (PoW) protocol to validate blocks created by solving complex mathematical problems that, by design, become more difficult to solve over time. To do this it is necessary to use very powerful and energy-intensive hardware, such as GPUs or ASICs.

Zawinski, contacted by The Verge, said he was “happy that Mozilla has turned the tide. They play a crucial role in keeping the web open and free. I am also grateful for the support of all Mozilla fans who help them follow the ideals. for which they were founded “. On his blog he said he was “happy with the role I played in convincing them to revoke that terrible decision. Cryptocurrencies are not only an apocalyptic ecological disaster and stupid pyramid scheme, they are also incredibly toxic to the open web., another ideal that Mozilla used to uphold. So I hope that after conducting their review, the conclusion they come to is the obvious one. “

This isn’t the first time a company has been forced to distance itself from cryptocurrencies due to concerns about their environmental impact. In May of last year, Tesla decided to stop accepting Bitcoin payments for its cars, shortly after introducing this option.

Last November, Swedish regulators called on Europe to outlaw cryptocurrency mining. “It is currently possible to drive a midsize electric car 1.8 million kilometers using the same energy required to mine a single Bitcoin. This is the equivalent of forty-four laps around the world. Nine hundred Bitcoins are mined every day. This is the equivalent of forty-four laps around the world. it’s not a reasonable use of our renewable energy. “

Earlier this week, Kosovo banned cryptocurrency mining to curb energy consumption in an effort to alleviate short and long-term shortages. Furthermore, one cannot fail to mention what is happening in Kazakhstan, where the increase in the price of energy – also linked in part to the thriving ecosystem of mining companies, moved to the country from China – has sparked very strong street protests.

The annual electricity demand linked to Bitcoin is about 130 TWh, the same as Argentina and such as to cancel the savings in terms of carbon emitted into the atmosphere linked to the use of electric vehicles.