mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan or pecorino? Incredible

Cheese contains significant amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol. It all depends on the processing, the level of skimming and the animal of origin of the milk. Those who have to keep cholesterol under control must pay close attention to what they eat.

Is mozzarella good for cholesterol?

One of the cheeses generally recommended for those on a diet for this disease is mozzarella. In a hectogram of mozzarella there are 46 mg of cholesterol. This is why it is one of the leanest cheeses. Any type of cheese made with skim or skim milk will have significantly less saturated fat. Limiting the dose is important for keeping the heart healthy. If you don’t want to stop eating it, you need to eat smaller portions.

Is gorgonzola good for cholesterol?

Contrary to what one might think, gorgonzola does not contain much cholesterol and does not imply a total ban. Gorgonzola, in fact, provides 70 mg per 100 grams of cheese. It is rich in water and contains a low amount of cholesterol. It should be eaten in moderate quantities, but in a balanced and healthy diet it is not prohibited. It should be consumed in a small and single weekly portion within an adequate and controlled diet.

Can anyone with cholesterol eat Parmesan?

Parmesan is indicated for those who have problems with hypercholesterolemia as it is among the foods with a very low cholesterol content (less than 100 milligrams per hectogram). An Italian study has shown that 30 grams per day of Grana Padano Dop helps to lower blood pressure, thanks to the protein fragments called tripeptides contained in Parmesan. These fragments develop in the fermentation of milk and inhibit the enzyme that acts on blood pressure. The maximum concentration is reached when the cheese is aged from 9 to 12 years, the time in which Grana Padano receives the protected designation of origin. It is made up of over 40% of unsaturated ones or those useful for the organism.

Can anyone with cholesterol eat pecorino?

Some cheeses are very fat and contain high percentages, such as spreadable cheese and pecorino. Pecorino is rich in important nutrients, vitamins and proteins. It is rich in calcium and Vitamin D and this helps to keep bones, nerves and muscles strong and healthy. Here are the mg of minerals that a pound of pecorino contains: