MP asks for 10-year sentences and a US$7 million fine against defendants in the Super Tucanos case

The Public Ministry asked a court on Tuesday for the imposition of 10 years in prison and the payment of a US$7 million fine against those accused of receive bribes of the US$3.5 million distributed by the Brazilian Aeronautical Company (Embraer) to benefit as a supplier of eight Super Tucano aircraft.

The trial is aired in the Third Collegiate Court of the National District against the Retired Major General Pedro Rafael Peña Antonio, former Defense Minister; Colonel Carlos Piccini Núñez, former director of special projects for the Dominican Air Force (FAD), businessman Daniel Aquino Hernández, as well as the companies 4D Business Group and Magycor.

Prosecutor Isis de la Cruz, from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), explained that the Public Ministry today presented formal conclusions on what is the Super Tucano Process, requesting conviction of each of the accused.

He said that “in this case, the Public Ministry requested a sentence of 10 years for Daniel Aquino Hernández, Ramón Piccini Núñez and Peña Antonio for the commission of the crimes with which they were charged. Likewise, it has requested the payment of a fine consisting of US$7 million.”

Against each of the companies, the payment of a fine of 100 minimum wages.

The representative of the Public Ministry explained that in the next hearing the defenses will present their conclusions and later the rejoinder of the Public Ministry if necessary.

“In this case, the Public Ministry proved the facts of the accusation and he is confident in the result that the court will give,” he said.

“We understand that the conviction is already won and that we have presented all the evidence against the accused and that demonstrate their responsibility in these events,” he added.

De la Cruz offered the details of the process when answering questions from journalists from various media outlets at the Ciudad Nueva Palace of Justice, after the hearing concluded.

The Public Ministry was represented at the hearing by Isis de la Cruz, José Miguel Marmolejos, Ernis Mella, Rosa Pichardo and Rosa Alba García.

The accusing body began last November the presentation of the accusation against those accused of bribery, money laundering and illicit enrichment, in the case that judges Arlín Ventura Jiménez (president), Leticia Martínez Noboa and Milagros Mercedes Ramírez Cabrera are hearing at this stage. .

The process began in 2016 and later the indictment was filed in 2017. Now it continues in the substantive trial stage.

For this case of administrative corruption, the Embraer company, which admitted the delivery of bribes, was sentenced in 2018 to pay 7 million 40 thousand dollars to the Dominican State.

The Pepca accuses the group of defendants of violating several articles of the Dominican Penal Code, Law 448-06, on Bribery in Commerce and Investment, and the old Law 72-02, on Money Laundering.

The investigations in this case covered the tracking of money transfers in the country and abroad, analysis and verification of assets, examination of bank account movements, as well as the location and investigation of the origin of assets.

The court gave the Public Ministry three hours to present its conclusions.

After finalizing the day’s agenda, the court ordered the continuation of the hearing for next May 11, at 2:00 in the afternoon. In addition, he scheduled the turn of the defenses for the 19th of the current month, starting at 9:00 in the morning.