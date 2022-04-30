MP detains false gynecologist and requests the arrest of a man who pretended to be a doctor

Jose Daniel Lopezwho usurped functions in general medicine and gynecology He was arrested in the state of Aragua and will be charged with the crimes of illegal practice of medicine, usurpation of medical functions, use of false documents and suffered abortion, among others; reported the attorney general appointed by the administration of Nicolás Maduro, Tarek William Saab.

De López, according to inquiries made by communicators from Aragua, there is no union registration as a doctor, although he presented as a credential a title of surgeon from the Universidad de Los Andes, located in Mérida.

Journalist Gregoria Díaz posted on her Twitter account that the fake gynecologist put plastic lollipop sticks and cut urinary catheters as contraceptive implants in some private clinics in Maracay and La Victoria, as well as a foundation.

“There are more than 20 victims. José Daniel López was arrested by the Cicpc and is requested in Mérida,” Díaz wrote.

There is no union registration or #Aragua nor in #Meridaof José Daniel López as a doctor, although he presented as a credential, a title of medical surgeon from the @ULA_Venezuela. This is confirmed by the pte of the medical college, Dr. Ramón Rubio, after the arrest of a false gynecologist. pic.twitter.com/MhYqRd5ung – Gregoria Díaz (@churuguara) April 28, 2022

They request apprehension

In addition to that case, the MP issued an arrest warrant to the criminal judicial circuit of the state of Barinas against Emilio Osorio Rubio for the crime of illegal practice of medicine. “A ‘false doctor’ who damaged the health of many people in exchange for the illegal collection of fees,” said the prosecutor.

The measure must become effective within 48 hours to proceed with its imputation.