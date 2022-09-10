MP on the Yuniol-OMSA case: “We have to wait for the full decision of the court and make the corresponding decisions”

The Litigation Coordinator of the Specialized Prosecution Office for Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Mirna Ortiz, assured this Friday that, after the verdict of the Yuniol Ramírez case, all that remains is to wait for the reasoning behind the decision and “make the corresponding decisions.” .

“Now we have to wait for the court’s decision. Wait for the full decision of the court, see the motivations, and make the corresponding decisions”, Ortiz responded to journalists who interviewed her at the exit of the court of the Palace of Justice of Ciudad Nueva.

Early this Friday, judges Claribel Nivar Arias, Yissel Soto and Clara Sobeida Castillo, of the Second Collegiate Court of the National District, pointed to Argenis Contreras as Ramírez’s executor, sentencing him to 20 years in prison.

Likewise, the former financial director of the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA), Faustino Rosario, was sentenced to one year in prison and the disqualification of five others from fulfilling a public function.

Nevertheless, the former director of the OMSA, Manuel Rivas, was discharged from criminal responsibility. The judges understood. that he was unaware of the fraudulent processes that occurred in the entity he directed.

In addition, the defendants José Antonio Mercado, Víctor Ravelo Campos, Jorge Luis Abreu, Heidy Peña and Lilian Suárez, were declared innocent of the charges of murder, concealment of the body and corruption due to the lack of evidence that connected them to the case.

Do courts “favor corrupt”?

After the aforementioned decision, the director of prosecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynosoreacted negatively, assuring that the way in which many courts “vary their criteria to favor corrupt” is “incredible”.

Likewise, the magistrate described the jurisprudence of judicial cases in the country as illogical and deficient, among other qualifications.

“In the DR, the jurisprudence of corruption is shameful, outrageous, partial, illogical, contradictory, servile, deficient, erroneous… it is incredible how most courts vary their criteria exclusively to favor corrupt and organized crime cases,” he tweeted.