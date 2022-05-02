MP opened 65 investigations into cases of illegal practice of medicine

The attorney general of the Venezuelan regime, Tarek William Saab, affirmed this Monday that, between January and April of this year, his office initiated 65 investigations into cases of malpractice and illegal practice of medicine.

“Cases of medical malpractice have caught our attention that so far this year, between January and April, just in these four months, the Public Ministry has initiated 65 investigations into cases of malpractice and illegal practice of medicine. Saab said in a speech broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

The Public Ministry asked the College of Physicians of Venezuela to take “exemplary” measures in relation to this issue.

He stressed that a “false gynecologist” was recently arrested in the central state of Aragua, identified as José Daniel López, for the crimes of using a false public document, forcing a public document, using false stamps, illegal practice of medicine, usurpation of medical functions and aggravated fraud in degree of continuity.

“This criminal acted in the city of La Victoria and Maracay, in the state of Aragua, using false medical degrees. He performed false contraceptive implants for which he used urinary catheters and lollipop sticks (lollipop sticks), in addition to performing transvaginal echoes and prescribing medication,” he explained.

Likewise, he reported that five women in Barquisimeto, in the state of Lara, denounced being victims of malpractice in a clinic called Las Mercedes, for not having asepsis, permits and regulatory documentation for its operation.

He stated that the hospital center lacked hygiene, sanitation, disinfection and the necessary infrastructure for medical activity.

“This center was not registered with government institutions such as SAREN (Autonomous Registry and Notary Service), Seniat (National Integrated Customs and Tax Administration Service), the Lara State Sanitary Comptroller, as well as the Ministry of Health” , he added.

Saab maintained that after this evidence, found on April 26, the arrest warrant was requested against the plastic surgeons Bárbara Peraza Morales, Rorayma Camacho, the general surgeon Roytmar Camacho and the anesthesiologist and director of the clinic, Jesús Sánchez.

“These characters are accused of the crimes of very serious injuries with multiple victims, association to commit crimes and in addition to Bárbara Peraza and Rorayma Camacho, continued fraud and deceptive offer,” he announced.

