mpox and stigma and discrimination

Gerard Funes Martin and Sergio Cuho have many things in common. They both love going to the gym and hanging out with friends. He is also part of the Gay, Bisexual and Other Men Who Have Sex with Men (GBMSM) community, and volunteers with STOP (formerly “STOP SIDA”), a community organization in Barcelona, ​​Spain, which works with health authorities cooperates. , local.

Both are determined to speak out against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/intersex and intersex (LGBTQI+) rights and stigma, even as they reveal their identities in doing so. This is why Gerard talks openly about his status as a sex worker and why Sergio has come forward to talk about his life with HIV.

Both have also contracted mpox (monkey pox), a disease that most affected the GBMSM community in the current outbreak in the WHO European region, and severe disease when people with HIV are infected with monkey pox virus has been put in jeopardy. ,

When Gerrard started feeling unwell last July, he went to the hospital. After Gerard had waited 5 hours the nurse treating him remarked: “Too much partying, okay?”

Gerrard did not expect such a comment and since he was not feeling well, he let it go.

He had felt the same discomfort the day before when he went to get his mpox shot. When people were waiting in line to get vaccinated, some journalists were also present there.

“He didn’t say anything. He didn’t ask permission. He just started recording us,” Gerard remembers.

“My goal is to change perceptions and fight stigma so that people don’t talk about us without including us in those discussions. That’s why I’m here (talking to you), to humanize us… I think people often don’t understand what’s involved in this work and the risks we take. Also, many people do not perceive us as people leading normal lives. We are much more than what we do. We have our own lives, friends, aspirations and values.

“It is important to have people with you. People who understand and support you”, says Gerard.

And that’s why he’s supporting others as a volunteer at STOP.

“I am a bit addicted to the work I do in the organization,” he says with a smile. “It has occupied a large part of my free time in recent years. I have participated in various projects, such as taking photos and interviews, documenting the political movement of sex workers in Barcelona, ​​and being part of support groups for sex workers, or people who have chemsex* or suffer from substance abuse.

mpox

As for mpox, the disease affected Gerard greatly.

“I had a bad time. They admitted me to the hospital. It affected my life and my income.’ I couldn’t work for a month.”

“It wasn’t easy to isolate myself again after COVID-19,” he says. At first, when he got chicken pox, he didn’t know how to take care of the sores that developed. She found that the first health advice she received focused on how not to spread the infection to others, and did not include information on how to manage her symptoms.

“Judgment breeds fear.”

Sergio’s experience with mpox was different.

“I had fever and went to the hospital. They did tests on me and at first they found nothing. Then they told me it could be COVID-19. But it was not COVID-19. A week later, I was tested for mpox, and that’s when I found out. Till then he had no symptoms. “I didn’t have a serious infection,” says Sergio.

Still, once he was diagnosed with mpox, Sergio became concerned and went to his HIV doctor.

“I didn’t have sex at the time because I was so worried,” he says, adding that he knew people who didn’t have HIV but were hit hard by mpox, and also knew people who were HIV-positive. There were those who had mild symptoms. mpox.

Sergio speaks easily and his statements are usually accompanied by a smile.

But he gets serious when he talks about his motivation for talking about being HIV-positive.

H.I.V.

“I haven’t always been honest about my HIV status. I was scared to talk about the disease when I was diagnosed. But things have changed. I and others want to make people aware of this situation.

“Last summer there was a lot of stigma towards people who had MPOX. It was just like someone getting diagnosed with HIV. People start to wonder: should I go (to a health center)? Will they (sanitation workers) listen to me? That’s why a lot of people (who had mpox) didn’t say they had it and didn’t get tested. “The trial creates fear,” says Sergio.

Her message to health care professionals is clear: “Don’t judge us. Hear us It’s much more useful.”

Having said that, he believes it is important that people turn to health professionals for help when they feel ill.

“There are always solutions,” Sergio concluded.

Sergio joined STOP in 2020 because of his need to be part of the solution, and continues to volunteer there, including providing support and speaking up for people living with HIV.

Stop president Jean-Sébastien Mayer Guignard agrees: “It’s not just about stopping AIDS (AIDS). We want to stop homophobia, discrimination, stigma and other conditions that put people’s health at risk.”

Meyer is a strong advocate of fighting stigma and discrimination.

If stigma and discrimination remain in the health system or workplace, it is difficult for people affected by mpox to access needed care, as well as vaccination.

He says, even more so, for those who live near Barcelona. In addition to economic considerations, they may face lawsuits for notifying their employers of the need to travel to the city to get vaccinated against mpox, as the vaccine is not available outside Barcelona.

WHO Europe calls for elimination of mpox

Although the number of people diagnosed with mpox is currently low in the WHO European Region – which was the epicenter of the current global outbreak in its early months – the disease has not disappeared, and cases are on the rise in some countries.

WHO/Europe – Through its mpox campaign “Eliminating mpox: placing affected populations at the center of our response” (May-September 2023), complemented by risk communication, community mobilization and infodemic management to eliminate mpox (May 2023). His latest policy (April 2023) on mppox – is calling for continued resources, increased surveillance and lowering of barriers to testing and vaccination so that mpox can be controlled and eventually eliminated in the region.

Notable among them are the WHO/Europe call: to bring testing and vaccination closer to affected communities; Reach out to all marginalized and vulnerable groups, including sex workers and people living with HIV; and combat discrimination and stigma.

To support this call, WHO resources such as the Toolkit include public health advice for sex workers and ideas for healthcare providers supporting sex workers. They also include practical advice about how health officials can reach disadvantaged groups and involve them in the mpox response.

* Chemsex is defined as “sexual activity primarily between men under the influence of drugs”.

