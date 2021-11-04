Mps, 9 months profit at 388 million. Revision for the business plan

Listen to the audio version of the article

Banca Mps closes the first nine months of the year with a consolidated profit of 388 million euros, against a loss of -1,532 million euros in the same period of 2020.

The contribution of the third quarter of 2021, equal to 186 million euros, is an improvement compared to that of the previous quarter, equal to 83 million euros. For the third consecutive quarter, the bank thus closes its accounts in positive territory.

The operating machine of the Sienese bank “is accelerating,” explained the CEO of the bank Guido Bastianini during the conference call with analysts.

The revision of the plan

After the failure of the negotiations between the Mef and Unicredit, the bank meanwhile started a review of the 2022-26 business plan and the review “could contain further elements of discontinuity with respect to what has already been hypothesized in view of the previous discussions with DG Comp”, as he explains the bank in a note.

The review of the plan “is preparatory to a capital increase at market conditions to be carried out in 2022, in relation to which, on the basis of the discussions in progress, it is reasonable to expect the support of the reference shareholder”.

Monte dei Paschi adds that a capital shortfall is no longer expected at the end of September 2022 and that possibly, based on some conditions, there could be one of 500 million as of January 1, 2023.