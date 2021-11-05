MPS accounts, the numbers for the first nine months of 2021

Monte dei Paschi di Siena reported that as of 30 September 2021, as in the two previous quarters, no shortfall has emerged nor is it expected to emerge within 12 months from the reference date

Monte dei Paschi di Siena communicated i financial results for the first nine months of 2021.

MPS, the income statements for the first nine months of 2021

In the period January-September the Monte dei Paschi di Siena built a primary brokerage margin equal to 2.01 billion euros, in line with the result obtained in the first nine months of the previous year (2.03 billion euros). The interest margin amounted to 898.5 million euros, down by 8.2% compared to 978.7 million in the same period of 2020. The decrease was mainly driven by the lower contribution of the non-performing portfolio deriving, in particular, from the deconsolidation of the “Hydra M” portfolio which took place at the end of 2020. On the contrary, i total revenues rose to € 2.27 billion, an increase of 3% compared to the same period of the previous year. This trend is mainly attributable to the growth in net commissions, mainly due to higher income from asset management and, in particular, from product placement and the growth in other revenues from financial management.

The net operating result it returned positive for 647.9 million euros, compared to the red of 46.4 million recorded in the first nine months of last year.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena ended the January-September period with a Net income for 388.1 million euros, from the loss of 1.52 billion recorded in the first three quarters of last year.

MPS, balance sheet aggregates at the end of September 2021

As of September 30, 2021 ifcustomer loans of the bank amounted to € 81.2 billion, down by € 0.2 billion compared to the value as at 30 June 2021, mainly due to lower repurchase agreements (€ -0.6 billion).

On the same date the gross impaired exposures amounted to 4.3 billion euros, a slight increase compared to the figure as at 31 December 2020 (equal to 4 billion euros) and compared to 30 June 2021 (equal to 4.2 billion euros).

L’net exposure in terms of non-performing loans of the group it stood at € 2.3 billion, a slight increase compared to both December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Consequently, at the end of September 2021 the ratio of net impaired loans to net customer loans it was 2.8%, a slight increase compared to December 2020 (equal to 2.6%) but stable compared to June 2021.

On the same date, the percentage of coverage of impaired loans it stood at 46.5%, a slight decrease compared to June 2021 (equal to 46.9%).

The capital ratios of MPS at the end of September 2021

With regard to capital ratios, as at 30 September 2021 the Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio had stood at 12.3% (up from 12.1% at the end of 2020) and the Total Capital Ratio it was 15.9%, which compares with the 15.8% recorded at the end of 2020.

Also at the end of September 2021 the shareholders’ equity of MPS and attributable to minority interests amounted to approximately € 6.3 billion, an increase of € 0.48 billion compared to 31 December 2020, thanks to the increase in valuation reserves and the profit for the period.

As of 30 September 2021 the securities assets of the institution amounted to 25 billion euros, an increase of 3.3 billion compared to 31 December 2020, in relation to the increase in the trading component attributable, in particular, to the subsidiary MPS Capital Services, only partially offset by the decline in financial assets measured at fair value with impact on comprehensive income and on the amortized cost component.

MPS, the outlook

Monte dei Paschi di Siena reported that as of 30 September 2021, as in the two previous quarters, no shortfall emerged nor is it expected to emerge within 12 months from the reference date, or by 30 September 2022. The zeroing of the expected 12-month shortfall derives from the effects of the capital management actions already carried out, from the evolution of capital and risks weighted assets and the provision that the updating of the internal models to the EBA Guidelines will take place beyond the assessment horizon.

Monte dei Paschi di Siena added that it has started a preliminary discussion with the reference shareholder who, in confirming the support to the bank’s activities, informed the management of contacts already made with DG Comp, aimed at an extension of the presence of the MEF in the bank’s shareholding structure and the necessary capital initiatives that the bank will have to take.

Consequently, the Monte dei Paschi di Siena will review its business plan for the new 2022-2026 time frame. The revision could contain further elements of discontinuity with respect to what has already been assumed in view of the previous discussions with DG Comp. “This initiative is preparatory to a capital increase at market conditions to be carried out in 2022, in relation to which, on the basis of the interlocutions in progress, it is reasonable to expect the support of the reference shareholder ”, pointed out the Sienese institute.



