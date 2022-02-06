Mps goes to the showdown on Bastianini

Everything is now ready for the showdown in Monte Paschi. Tomorrow, after a hectic week and subject to advances, the Treasury (shareholder of the Sienese bank with 64.2%) is preparing to discourage the CEO Guido Bastianini and make room for the former Creval, Luigi Lovaglio. The redde rationem is expected in the board of directors initially convened for the approval of the accounts but then integrated with the request for verification of the proxies of the head of the company formulated by the president Patrizia Grieco.

The breezy changing of the guard will not be painless. The market is wondering what will be the severance pay of Bastianini who signed the return to profit of Rocca Salimbeni (with a 2021 net result estimated at around 300 million). The banker, considered acceptable to the Ciquestelle, has not yet shown any intention to step aside, despite the step backwards requested by the Mef in a meeting at the end of January and the growing pressure. In the absence of an agreement, the votes will be counted on the board of directors where on Friday, perhaps also in view of the possible co-optation of Lovaglio, the resignation “for personal reasons” of the director of the Treasury, Olga Cuccurullo, arrived. According to some rumors, the Mef blames Bastianini for the failure to achieve the cost-cutting objectives. As clarified after the meeting between Consob and the Monte Paschi board of statutory auditors, there is no dispute relating to supposed extraordinary items. The probable removal of Bastianini is therefore played out on a more “political” level, perhaps also in view of the next 2.5 billion recapitalization on which Rome is negotiating with Brussels while waiting to restart the search for a spouse for the bank after the renunciation of Unicredit to proceed with the saving.

With the game at the top of MPS closed, at least temporarily, the attention of Piazza Affari will focus on Carige, the other banking game awaiting a solution. Bper, once the due diligence on the Ligurian bank’s accounts has been completed, should proceed with the signing of the acquisition contract by February 15 and the definition of the integration by the end of June.

The group led by CEO Piero Montani has proposed a euro for 80% of Carige in the hands of the Interbank Fund (Fitd) against a request for a dowry of 530 million to avoid impacts on the capital. If the operation is successful, Unipol, which holds 18.9% of Bper, could proceed swiftly with the construction of the third pole with an eye on Banca Popolare di Sondrio, of which it already holds over 9 percent . Some more indications could emerge on 8 February with the approval of Bper’s preliminary 2021 data. In the meantime, the ECB has put in writing that if Carige should continue as a single, it will have to prepare a capital strengthening plan by the end of March.