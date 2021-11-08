Mps, hearing of the CEO of Unicredit Orcel who places the secret on the amount requested from the Treasury

The only thing that would have been interesting to know at least for now we will not know. Too bad because it will be all of us taxpayers who will put our hands on our wallets. During his hearing in the Senate on the MPS affair, the CEO of Unicredit Andrea Orcel in fact asked that they be classified his assessment of the capital increase necessary to secure the Tuscan bank. On this point the break in negotiations with the Treasury Ministry (first shareholder of Mps with 64%). The government had assumed a recapitalization of approx 2.5 / 3 billion, according to some reconstructions, to take charge of the Unicredit bank he would have asked at least double. Furthermore, Unicredit is the only subject that has so far had access to the bank’s data room, thus finding itself in a position to be able to make more accurate assessments of the bank’s potential losses, especially due to impaired loans.

“What emerged during the discussions between UniCredit and the Mef was that, net of normal differences due to individual items, the amount of capital required to execute the transaction consistently with what was agreed in the termsheet it was more significant than the Mef expected“, Orcel said among other things, adding that“ it was well known to both parties from the outset that the operation would only be possible after a further significant capital injection into Mps. Despite the limited room for maneuver, we have however sought and proposed various alternatives in our opinion useful for reducing the identified capital requirement “for Mps” but all of them have proved insufficient to allow the parties to continue the negotiation “.

The manager then said “My personal assessment is that brand with a history of that type “like that of Mps” has value “. Orcel pointed out that Pier Carlo Padoan, now president of Unicredit and director of the bank’s bailout when he was Minister of Economy, “From the very beginning he decided to refrain from any decision on MPS, so that there was no doubt. And so he did ”. Among Orcel’s regrets is the fact that “Mps and Unicredit have an extremely high degree of complementarity. The degree of overlap is zero: this is positive they could integrate the network without having to make negative cuts on the commercial “.

After Orcel the CEO of Mps was heard Guido Bastianini. On the subject of staff reduction “Mps has enough room” to maneuver because “there are pools of colleagues who on a voluntary basis with a trade union agreement, as in the banking system practice, could decide to access the redundancy fund. The numbers can be quite varied, from 2,500 to a higher number, up to 4,000 colleagues. Obviously in the face of this there is the need for extraordinary charges to be allocated to the budget ”. – The preparation of the new industrial plan of Mps “will require a few more weeks of work” and “the perspective of the market increase” “necessarily presupposes a prospect of a company that is able to walk on its banks”, he added Bastianini.

To “study a recapitalization strategy “ of MPS it will be necessary to “obtain a fair deal from the EU extension of the deadline“For the sale of the bank by the State” of at least twelve months “which” will serve to have time to spend constructively “. This is what the chairman of the commission of inquiry on the banking system notes in a note, Carla Ruocco, at the end of the two hearings. Based on the agreements entered into with Brussels on the occasion of the bank rescue, the Treasury should sell its stake by the end of the year. However, Rome asked the EU Commission for an extension of the deadline to try to find a buyer or provide the bank with sufficient resources to stand on its own feet.