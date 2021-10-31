MPS. In 6 questions, the answers to the reasons for the crisis.

I very often receive your emails with which you ask me for further information on topics already dealt with. What Mario da Torre del Greco sent me, however, can be transformed into a real and new way of interacting with you. Questions and answers. Today six questions and six answers.

What are the numbers of Monte dei Paschi di Siena? What does it represent in the panorama of the Italian Banking World?

It is almost superfluous to remember that MPS founded in 1472 in the form of a Monte di Pietà, to help the disadvantaged classes of the population of the city of Siena, is the oldest bank in business and is also considered the longest-running in the world.

Returning to the Bank’s numbers, it must be said that they are so important that MPS is considered one of those companies “Too Big To Fail ”. Let’s see them in detail

4.5 million customers,

21,000 employees

1500 branches and 200 specialized offices

150 billion euros of total assets

There is also under the aegis of MPS Widiba Bank (Wise-Dialog-Bank) which uses a network of 600 financial advisors throughout Italy.

2. Without going into the merits of what happened, the reason for the difficulties of MPS, how much money was paid to keep Monte dei Paschi di Siena alive?

The first problems, the real ones, for MPS began in 2008. We remember that we are in the year of the great financial crisis. MPS needs money, money that it asks of Italians through a capital increase.

The operation works and the home bank a major grant amounting to 5 billion euros.

From that moment on, the sequence of the aids is as follows:

2 Capital increase of 2011: 2.152 billion euros

3) Capital increase of 2014: 5 billion euros

Capital increase in 2015: € 2.993 billion (In this case the money is paid by all the other banks through the Interbank Fund).

This brings us to 2017 when the Bank, still in great difficulty, returns to the market to ask for more money from Italians through another capital increase. But with the Institute so badly placed, the real risk was linked to the request that is not answered by savers. Thus, to avoid bankruptcy, the Ministry of Economy is forced to intervene. The outlay for the rescue is from others 8.327 billions of euros of which 5.4 billion underwritten by the State, the difference, on the other hand, recovered through the liquidation of subordinated bonds, partially restored.

Total: € 23.472 billion

3. How much did it cost Italian families to keep the MONTE up?

Well, it is not difficult to reckon.

If we remove the 3 billion paid by banks (therefore not directly by citizens) in 2015, there remains a capital paid into the coffers of Monte di 20.472 billion

If we divide this sum by 25 million and 700 thousand which are the families according to Istat present in Italy we will have that every family has paid out almost 800 euros for the recapitalizations of Monte.

These de facto aids (including those of the other banks) have practically evaporated. The market has continuously punished the shares of MPS whose total market value today is just over one billion euros.

Do you think that the MEF also has the acquired shares in its belly in 2017 for 5.4 billion. Well today those same actions have lost 4.57 billion of their value, in practice a value of approx 800 million compared to the 5.4 billion paid.

4. And now would there be a need for more help?

Yes. MPS was the worst European bank during the last Stress Tests made by the EBA (The European Banking Authority). Just think its solidity index has dropped to almost zero under stress, to 0.1% to be precise (calculate that a healthy bank should go from 9% upwards). Therefore, precisely at the time when the Italian State, according to the agreements made (scheduled for the end of the year) to sell its position on MPS, here comes the need for a new capital increase, expected around About 3 billion.

Of course, this operation would also be part of the package of negotiations with Unicredit, negotiations that for now, barring backfires, would seem to have stalled, even if not definitively.

5. How do you see the dispute over branches and employees in the negotiation with Unicredit?

Sterile. We are discussing something that in fact there will no longer be (the branches) that are literally disappearing thanks to or because of digitization.

I would also like to make Italian bankers and institutions reflect on the fact that today we also have a completely new scenario to consider.

The BBVA case (while here we argue about old things, the new comes from abroad).

6. Do you have some more data on why Unicredit’s choices to break the deal:

There is a lot to say, but one of the new parameters that have cooled Orcel’s interests is linked to bad debts (credits that risk not returning).

According to the balance sheet as of June 30th, they would be 4.2 billion, while it seems that Unicredit has a good 17.8 billion. This figure, if the indiscretion I received were confirmed, would leave in the imagination of today’s presidents