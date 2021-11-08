Mps, it couldn’t have been worse: Montepaschi Siena on the verge of bankruptcy. Whose fault is it? | Milena Gabanelli

On the mountain the shadows fall

In Siena the first head falls: the general manager Antonio Vigni leaves, Fabrizio Viola arrives in his place, chosen by the MPS Foundation (expression of local political power and in turn controls the bank), who at that time was still the first shareholder. Mussari will remain president until the deadline of April 2012. Alessandro Profumo will take his place. Instead, to reconfirm the Catanzaro lawyer as president of the ABI, the statute was even changed. In January 2013, the Alexandria and Santorini derivatives scandal broke out, with the foreign banks Nomura and Deutsche Bank. A financial engineering operation already known to the Bank of Italy for some time, and which still drags on in the courtrooms. The immediate effect: it casts a dark shadow over Rocca Salimbeni and there is a fear that customers may withdraw money from their accounts. The bank resists, but in June 2013 it needs the state again. 3.9 billion Monti Bonds arrive: half are used to repay the first loan, while to pay off the new one, Monte requires shareholders for a third capital increase of 5 billion. In the meantime, however, European rules on bank bailouts have come into force and MPS becomes under special surveillance.