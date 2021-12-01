Mps, Mef and the EU are talking again. And the title flies

The restart of the dialogue between MPS and Mef has an immediate consequence: the prices of the bank’s shares in Piazza Affari rise, in the morning, up to 21.8%, then settle around the 13%. But let’s try to understand what happened. The news, published by the press agencies a few minutes before 9 pm on Tuesday evening, said this: “Following what was communicated last November 4 and in compliance with the information requested by Consob, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA announces that contacts have been initiated with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, in order to restart discussions with DG Comp (the Competition Directorate of the European Union) “. Translated into simple terms, we start dealing again after the abrupt breakup a few weeks ago. The market appreciates. Everyone is waiting to know what the plans of the Mef are, which we remember is the largest shareholder of the bank with a 64% stake, after the Unicredit track was wrecked. But is it really so, everything ended between Mps and Unicredit?

According to some rumors collected by the newspaper the messenger the Treasury would now have in mind of privatize the bank by the end of 2023, provided that the European Commission does not pretend to anticipate the move. This operation should take place in two stages: first by “cleaning up” the assets, then by placing the company on the market, once restored, to a bank which, beware, could be Unicredit. Just her. The capital increase necessary to revive Monte should be around 3 billion. In fact, this further recapitalization, as reported by Bestinver analysts quoted by Il Sole 24Ore, would mean canceling the minority shareholders.

The Treasury would have tried to obtain an extension to remain in the capital of the Sienese bank for another two years, but Brussels would have replied no. The hope, now, is to be able to snatch at least eighteen months of time to carry out the operation. In fact, until autumn 2023. The EU could accept, but only with an agreement that provides for the cut in labor costs.