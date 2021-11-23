MPS, pay attention to what is happening: “By New Year …”

We have already discussed the crisis situation that has hit MPS, that is Monte Paschi di Siena for many years now, a crisis that has largely become too complicated for the oldest bank in our country to manage independently.

In fact, MPS, which has been listed on the stock exchange for about twenty years, has had to face numerous problems both inherent to internal difficulties and relating to investments that have not paid off. This has led to various interventions by governments that have followed one another over the years to avoid excessive recapitalization.

Failed marriage

In recent weeks, a new chapter in the complicated history of MPS has taken over: the merger with Unicredit which, although it seemed to be well advanced, as well as a fundamental junction to allow economic management of the crisis. Too much the necessary outlay by Unicredit to acquire a large part of the shares of MPS, so the feared intention is to prolong the nationalization.

MPS, pay attention to what is happening

MPS remains in a sort of “limbo”, and it is very likely that within the next New Year an extension of the “protective” status of the State towards MPS will be formalized, an extension that should be much longer than the 12 months assumed by various members of the majority . Both the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement have in fact hinted that they are in favor of a nationalization of the oldest bank in our country.

The Mef will therefore in all likelihood remain the largest shareholder of MPS, currently holding over 60% of the shares of the Tuscan bank and given the numerous economic problems it brings with it, few other banking groups would be interested in “taking on” the whole.

Trade unions such as CISL have expressed themselves relatively positively in this regard. provided that the extension represents a decisive and clear-cut way to obtain a relaunch after 2025, the deadline indicated by the various representatives to allow MPS to return to “purchasable” on the market.