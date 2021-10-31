Mps, the government’s moves to circumvent Unicredit

It was clear that the Italian Treasury would make him pay for it. Certainly in the soft and hard to understand ways in which these things happen. We are talking about the great rejection by Andrea Orcel, number one of Unicredit, to the merger with the disaster Monte dei Paschi di Siena. The operation the lords of Uncredit they just don’t want to do it and the Treasury must not have taken it well. Their reasoning – or rather that of the Bank of America consultants, the only ones who have negotiated with Orcel – is in a nutshell the following: Monte will generate 600 million profits a year, as it can be accepted that Unicredit will pay only the double the expected profits. The thing is obviously more complex, but the gist is this.

Two financial clues, they do not really make a test, of course, but a good round signal has therefore arrived. The minister Daniele Franco, whose loquacity is inversely proportional to the dossiers he has on the table, a couple of days ago at the end of the Council of Ministers thus replied to the journalists who asked him to account for the marriage that went up in smoke: “A medium-sized bank like Unicredit is probably it is advisable for it to join other financial institutions, this tends to be “.

In short, those who want to understand understand. The bank that is now based in Piazza Gae Aulenti cannot, according to the authoritative minister, remain alone. It is “medium size”, nothing to do with Intesa Sanpaolo, just so as not to mention names. Even if it is not clear how the size, in terms of major branches, can be a plus today. So much so that Intesa, one of the most solid and profitable financial institutions in Europe, seems to be studying, in the new industrial plan, the construction of a new bank entirely online and partly independent from the existing one. These are noises from the market, but they give a sense of how the branches, today, are worth much less than in the past, indeed they are a burden if you do not have the “factories” (managed savings and insurance, to name two) that feed. But so be it. And the failure of the negotiations with Monte is seen by the minister as a “dimensional” risk for Unicredit. Maybe.