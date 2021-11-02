Mps, we have a bank and we don’t know how to get rid of it

We have the Bank and we don’t know how to get rid of it. Years have passed but it seems like centuries since politics became enthusiastic about the possibility of having a bank and, intercepted, promptly ended up exposed in the columns of the newspapers. Today owning the oldest bank in the world, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is anything but a bargain and few have an idea what to do with it.

There are those on the left who would like to nationalize it, make it a state bank, and those who continue to hope for a White knight that he runs to the rescue of Monte in time to avoid the government from the ill-feeling of asking for a postponement to Europe after having also made the last probable savior escape.

“Let’s think about how the affair with Unicredit went,” he explains to Times Alberto Mingardi, director of the Bruno Leoni Institute. «Basically, the Milanese bank was asking for an important dowry, to“ marry ”the Sienese institute. UniCredit managers are not crazy: on the one hand, they unfortunately have a precedent to appeal to, which is that of Intesa Sanpaolo and the Venetian banks. On the other hand, they will have done their accounts and reasoned on the number of employees they could include in their group, on the redundancy of the branch network and above all on bad quality credits ».

The bad legacy of political management

Salary accounts those presented by the Milanese bank, according to some estimates at least 8.5 billion to be paid by the state. “Politics seems to think that there is someone who wants to buy Mps,” continues Mingardi. “We know that any transaction can happen, as long as the price is right. The price of MPS today is a negative price, testifying to the legacy of the institution’s political management. What you can try to do is try to lose a little less: this can mean making the infamous stew, separating the different pieces of the Siena bank, or doing a reverse auction, in which the winner is not the one who offers to more but who asks for less. However, there are not many illusions to be made ».

The state bank

A certain part of politics sees the withdrawal of Unicredit as the great opportunity to nationalize Monte on a permanent basis. What better guarantee, they seem to think, to guarantee the taxpayer’s money than to pay it directly into a subsidiary of the Mef? “It is not clear to me what a ‘citizen-oriented’ bank would be, and why it should belong to the state,” reflects Alberto Migardi. “If a company is public or practices political prices, then it somehow reverses its costs on the public budget, or it benefits from particularly complacent rules to extract a rent from the fact that it has no competition. But in this situation of monetary policy, with these interest rates, managing a bank is a very difficult undertaking and it is not that MPS can ask the State for money to earn account holders by offering them interest rates that the situation would not allow “.

The idea of ​​giving this or that ministry the ability to run a credit institution tears a bitter smile from old-school liberals. The precedents, after all, certainly do not speak in favor of the public: unable for decades to produce panettone and cars with satisfaction, the State still finds on its shoulders an airline whose name alarms the most, to the point of being willing to pay 90 million to keep it closed in a drawer. Mingardi comments: «Let’s put it this way: someone has speculated that Ita Airways could be not a bad deal, if the state is quick enough to place it as soon as possible within a large European group, because the air transport market is picking up after the pandemic. This cannot be said of a bank ».

Limit Mps losses

“We should take the opportunity represented by the commitment we have made with Europe and try to limit losses as much as possible”, stigmatizes the director of Bruno Leoni. «The stress tests of the European authorities tell us that the bank would” dance “if, precisely, put under stress: but in any case the bank has assets. It is not certain that the best thing to do is not simply liquidate it: repay the depositors, up to 100 thousand euros each, by drawing on the assets and then closing the game. Politically, obviously, it cannot be done ».

No one, perhaps not even Mario Draghi’s government, would have the political strength to undertake the compulsory liquidation of the oldest bank in the world. Perhaps better to continue as if nothing had happened, waiting for a new commercial partner to appear or for Unicredit to think about it and, as theorized by the always well informed Dagospia, aims to challenge Intesa for the role of system bank.

The question remains of what to do in the coming months: does the bank need liquidity? Who is willing to finance it and with what prospects? But, above all, who would benefit from continuing the agony of a credit institution suspended between a recent past made up of bankruptcies, scandals and political interference and a future that is never so uncertain?

Why doesn’t anyone talk about moral hazard anymore?

On the table there remains an issue by no means negligible: after the 2008 crisis, many wanted to make the banks pay the bill. Occupy was the watchword on Wall Street, more polite but certainly no less resolute than certain invectives dear to a then popular Italian comedian.

The states intervened, financed the system and bailed out the banks, but how have they been able to respond to those markets? If the public can intervene at any cost to save the private, can we still hope that the system has an incentive to stay healthy on its own? “We no longer speak of moral hazard”, concludes Mingardi, “because the common feeling in Italy today is that no bank should be able to fail. We will see over time if this idea is compatible with a prudent management of credit institutions ».

