Mr. and Miss Tutunaku, who was the winner of the first edition? All the details of the event – Diario de Xalapa

The outstanding work he presented on his body Carlos Rodríguez Martínez of the Vanguardia Deportiva teamopened the door to the absolute championship of the first edition of the Mr. and Miss Tutunaku (Three Hearts) 2022 “Guerreros Jarochos” which was successfully carried out in the port of Veracruz.

With the presence of important sports personalities, including Carlos Emmanuel Longoria Martínez, youth world champion in the 2019 of this specialty, Carlos Rodríguez showed great definition in his physique, which is why he was crowned in such an important event.

The competition was held at the Arena Veracruz and was attended by approximately 100 athletes from various parts of the state of Veracruz and the country.

Participants brought to life at least 20 categories in women’s and men’s and was endorsed by the Mexican Federation of Physical Construction and Fitness, as well as the Association of Physical Construction and Fitness of the State of Veracruz.

Carlos Emmanuel Longoria Martínez, junior world champion in 2019, offered an outstanding exhibition to those present with the aim of motivating them to continue along the path they are now on.

Among those present was Ángel Rangel Vargas, an outstanding athlete from Veracruz who was Mr. Olympia, Mr. Mexico Abs 207 and Mr. North America 2007. As well as Citlalli Avendaño Almanza, outstanding champion from Veracruz wellness Mr. Mexico 2019who were the image of this first edition of Mr and Miss Tutunaku 2022 “Jarocho Warriors”.

Ricardo César Argudín Ramírez, international judge representing the president of the Mexican Federation of Physical Constructivism and Fitness, Francisco Cabezas Gutiérrez, also kept abreast of the competitions. As well as the head of the Comude de Nogales, Luis Ángel Macías Alcázar, who is president of the Regional League of Physicoconstructivism and Fitness of Orizaba.

Zenyazen Escobar GarciaSecretary of Education of Veracruz, who led the event, said upon opening it that this kind of competition is about promoting the culture of our roots.

He also mentioned that it is a pleasure to hold this physical constructivism tournament “Mr and Miss Totonaku 2022 Guerreros Jarochos” because it is a sport “in which you have to be constant; your enemy is yourself. You compete against yourself, before your scope, before what you want to be“, said.

The Absolute Men’s Champion was Carlos Rodríguez Martínez, while the Women’s Bikini Absolute ChampionCatalina Marín Hernández from the port of Veracruz and Absoluta Wellness, Paola Michelle Merchant, originally from Orizaba.

The award consisted of 70 thousand pesos that two thousand pesos were distributed to the winners of each category and branch. In addition to 15 thousand pesos to the Absolute Men’s Champion, as well as 7 thousand 500 pesos to the two Absolute Women’s Champions.