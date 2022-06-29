Mr. and Mrs Smith adds Michaela Coel, John Turturro and Paul Dano

Micaela Coel (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Batman) and Paul Dano (Batman) are the newest members of the cast of Mr. and Mrs. Smithseries of Prime Video which adapts the 2005 film of the same name. The information is from Variety.

The trio joins the duo of protagonists Donald Glover (atlanta) and Maya Erskine (PEN15).

According to the magazine, the series is based on the film originally starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. In the plot, two rival spies marry and discover they’ve been hired to murder each other. In addition to acting, Glover is writing the screenplay.

There is no forecast for Mr. and Mrs. Smith reach the Prime Video catalog.

