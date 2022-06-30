Mr and Mrs Smith series, stellar cast for the reboot of the film

The cast of the series Mr and Mrs Smith takes shape. Big names are added to the television reboot of the 2005 film with the couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The project is edited by Donald Gloverwho also plays the lead role, as well as being co-creator and executive producer. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was also initially involved in the writing of the show, but the creator of Fleabag And Killing Eve he then dropped out due to creative differences.

To the cast of the series Mr and Mrs Smith then add: Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Severance) And Paul Dano (The Batman) in roles not yet identified. In addition to Glover, Maya Erskine was also announced as Angelina Jolie in the original film.

The project is a reboot of the 2005 New Regency action comedy directed by Doug Liman, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The film follows a bored married couple who are surprised to learn that both are murderers hired by competing agencies to kill each other. Donald Glover’s TV series will be published on behalf of Amazon Studiosso we’ll probably see it on the Prime Video platform.

Francesca Sloane is co-creator, executive producer and showrunner. New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer are also executive producers. Amazon Studios is the studio.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge left the helm of the project in September 2020with no hard feelings, in what defined as “A friendly separation” because of “Creative differences in the vision of the series”. When asked if Glover would compromise their friendship, he replied to Interview Magazine: “I still like him as a person. I think it’s the same for her too “.

The series Mr and Mrs Smith it was supposed to debut in 2021, but given the long production times, it is likely that the launch will be postponed until next year.

Read on at optimagazine.com.