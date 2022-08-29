Mr. and Mrs. Smith, so Brad Pitt went out of his way to work with Jolie

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is the film that airs tonight at 21.35 on Nove. The film became famous for being the convict set for the birth of the love story between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, at the time still engaged with Jennifer Aniston.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the plot

Directed by Doug Liman and released in theaters in 2005, Mr. and Mrs. Smith tells the story of two spouses, John (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie) who find themselves on the couch of a couples therapist trying to solve the problems of their marriage, celebrated only six weeks after their first meeting in Colombia. Among the problems encountered by the couple is that of keeping secrets that seem to undermine the serenity of the conjugal bed: both John and Jane, in fact, are hit men, professional killers. But neither man nor woman know anything about each other. A situation that changes when both, without their knowledge, are chosen for the same mission. And it is during this mission that the truth comes out and the two are tasked with eliminating each other. However, the feeling that binds them is still very strong and neither of them succeeds in carrying out the murder. At this point, John and Jane have no choice but to team up together and fight against those who really want them dead.

How could the film be

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is a film that has been talked about not so much for the quality of the staging or the fluidity of the rhythm, but for the love story that was born on the set and which has become one of the most iconic in Hollywood: the brangelina. However, as stated on the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, Doug Liman’s film risked being very different from what audiences saw on the big screen. At the beginning, in fact, the protagonist of the film was to be played by Johnny Depp. The actor – the new winner of a libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard – was however forced to abandon the project when it came into conflict with the other films he was already working on.

Among the actresses considered for the role of Jane Smith, however, they were considered Cate Blanchett and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Even singer Gwen Stefani auditioned to fill that role. In the end, she was chosen for Jane Smith Nicole Kidman, who had been one of the actresses considered from the beginning. Soon after, Brad Pitt was also hired. The cast therefore seemed defined, until a small twist occurred. Always second IMDB, at some point in production Nicole Kidman decided to abandon the project and cut herself off. Her decision led Brad Pitt to do the same. The actor left the film when a replacement for Nicole Kidman had not yet been cast. For the male role, then, it was also considered Will Smith. However, when the news spread that Angelina Jolie had signed the contract to play the protagonist of the film, Brad Pitt immediately retraced her steps, was reinstated in the cast and there was no longer a need to look for a replacement. Evidently the actor wanted to work with Angelina Jolie more than to participate in the film itself.