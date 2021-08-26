Mr. and Mrs. Smith, so the love between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was born

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is the film that will air tonight at 21.10 on Paramount Network and which has become famous for being the convict set that gave birth to the love between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the latter at the time still romantically linked to Jennifer Aniston from Friends.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the plot

John Smith (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie) are a couple with five years of marriage behind them and who share the same profession: they are both commissioned killers, mercenaries who make money by taking the lives of selected targets. However, neither John nor Jane know that their partner is a killer. The two, who got married only six weeks after their first meeting in Colombia, are now struggling with a marriage crisis that pushes them to seek the help of a professional who follows them in a real therapy. The situation worsens when the two are assigned to the same goal: to prevent Benjamin Danz (Adam Brody) is moved to a different prison than the one he is already in. The mission causes the two mercenaries to discover each other’s true identity and that the client gives both of them the mission to kill the other. When John and Jane realize they can’t kill themselves they will have to find a way to deal with their employers’ anger.

The birth of the Brangelina

If the movie By the sea had had the power to “predict” the separation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith has been referred to for years as the film that brought together two people who seemed destined to be together. And, indeed, it looked like the stars had lined up to get the two Hollywood stars to take part in this film project. The film directed by Doug Liman at the beginning in fact included another cast. As the website of theInternet Movie Data Base, initially the role of Mr. Smith was to be entrusted to Johnny Depp. Jack Sparrow’s interpreter, however, was forced to give up the project when he realized he had too many commitments that did not allow him to be on set. At this point Depp was replaced with Brad Pitt, who was to be confronted with the Mrs. Smith chosen by the production, who was to be played by Nicole Kidman. When the latter also decided to leave the project, Brad Pitt also pulled back, giving up the role. It therefore seemed that Mr. and Mrs. Smith was destined to follow a very different path than the one planned. The twist was given by the entry on the scene of Angelina Jolie, who signed to lend her face to Mrs. Smith. A signature that, always second IMDB, convinced Brad Pitt to retrace his steps and jump aboard the project again.

At the time Brad Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, the actress who was preparing to return to the set for the final season of Friends, the television series that launched it. As told by the Mirror, Jennifer Aniston met Angelina Jolie in a parking lot shortly before filming began Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The British newspaper reports that Aniston would have said to her future rival in love: “Brad is really excited to work with you. I hope you will have a great time together.” . Words that surely retorted against Jennifer Aniston since her husband ended up falling in love with the other woman. In 2005, in fact, Brad Pitt divorced Jennifer Aniston and soon the tabloids began to be full of shots that portrayed the future Brangelina in sweet effusions. Long, according to the Daily Mail, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt said they began dating only after the separation between the protagonist of Wind of passions and Jennifer Aniston. Especially Angelina Jolie declared that she would never pay attention to a married man, since she had experienced the pain of her mother, repeatedly betrayed by her father.