Mr. Bean: from a McLaren F1 with gold pieces, to this…

Rowan Atkinson, recognized worldwide for his character in the Mr. Bean television series, is one of the most famous figures in acting, but his garage is one of the most impressive corners where the McLaren F1 stands out and another one that you cannot leave to see Keep reading…

June 18, 2022 5:02 p.m.

Rowan Atkinsonbest known for his character mr beanfills homes with joy with his interpretations and occurrences that for years have conquered the homes of the viewing public, in addition to the particular way of convey humor without practically saying a single word.

It should be noted that beyond the acting environment, his extraordinary garage is also known, which has countless exclusive models of great monetary value, which according to show analysts can be considered a multimillionaire by any car fan.

One of the most expensive in his collection is the McLaren F1 whose value oscillates in 20 million dollars It has a V12 engine, a cooling system composed of gold material, a power of 620CV, a six-speed manual gearbox, an imposing coupé-type body that travels more than 300km/h and impeccable performance.

McLaren F1 gold parts

McLaren F1 gold parts

The interior is a luxury, the surprising speed, with such a sophisticated image that represents the most captivating and fastest automotive model of its kind, an opportunity that the writer and humorist did not miss to drive right in the center as a Formula 1 driver.

However, on occasion he leads the extraordinary Ford Falcon XM A $30,000 reconditioned 1964, a far cry from the asphalt beasts that are part of its recurring selections, offering a three-speed gearbox, output of 102 PS or 101 bhp or 75 kW @ 4200 rpm and six-cylinder in-line to travel wonderfully.