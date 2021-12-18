Mr. Big, the man we’ve all dreamed of, accused of harassment

There are several prototypes of men that literature and cinema have provided to make us women dream. The blue princes, which we have seen in films and which have remained in our hearts, are a mix of charm and seriousness. We can mention Darcy, who is not only the protagonist of the book ‘Pride and Prejudice’ but also the handsome dark one by Bridget Jhons. Who wouldn’t want to be Julia Roberts in the movie ‘Pretty Woman’ and join Richard Gere in a modern fairy tale ?! Or Mr. Big in ‘Sex and The City‘?!

The latter, Chris Noth, known to all as Mr. Big, was one of the undisputed protagonists of both the series and the films ‘Sex and the City’. The charming actor, he played the companion of the writer Carrie, actress Sarah Jessica Parker. Generations of women, who have followed the series and then the films, have always respected and loved him, having been the companion we all wish we had. Surely his character also made mistakes, like leaving Carrie at the altar but we all forgave him.

A few months ago, the news of a sequel of the series but a bomb was also thrown at the actor. Two women have made statements to the magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, where they reveal something chilling.

The two womenand, one aged 40 and one aged 31, claimed to have harassment suffered by the actor, one in 2004 and one in 2015. The first took place in Los Angeles and the second in New York but both have the same common denominator, sexual assault. The actor immediately denied everything, saying it was a lie.

What is certain is that news of this weight, just before the release of the sequel, is not good publicity, especially because the Carrie-Mr. Big couple is the most loved and followed.

The dismay was so much, especially for those who have always had a soft spot for him, will a myth have fallen ?!