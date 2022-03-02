“Mr. Cash’s vault” repeats the same formula

The game show formula seems to be the same. Apart from having different faces and elements of scenery, it is not much different from what has been seen for years, or even for decades, with productions such as “Super Saturdays” or “The Super Show”, to mention just two among many that have passed through commercial channels throughout the history of local television.

This afternoon the games space debuted on the TeleOnce screen “Mr. Cash’s Vault”with which Josué Carrión returns to driving after five years absent.

What is different about it? Basically the models, the co-hosts and the colorful scenery, since the games are basically the same ones that are repeated over time with different names. Concepts like if you guess what I ask, you make money; if you find in the wallet what I ask for, you earn money; if you sing badly, the monkey falls on you – like the old “Jackal” from “Giant Saturday” -, the more you remember, the more you win, and those who win, in the end go for the jackpot.

It seems that, above the countless technological advances to create games, these are the most successful and whoever changes them loses. You have to see the reception that “Puerto Rico wins” (Telemundo) has with a format of similar games.

The name “The Boveda” is also not new to local television. Antonio Sánchez “El Gángster” used it in 2012 as “La cóveda del Gángster”, whose content projected the best of the programs “Minga y Petraca”, “No te duermas” and “Esto no es un show”.

The live broadcast began at 2:55 pm, with a shower of confetti and a body of dancers, which also recalled the late “Super Show” by Héctor Marcano. Carrión continued with a casual image reading a message of gratitude and faith.

“I never imagined that great hopes would come true from the ashes,” he said.

After that introductory stage, the games began in front of a lively audience in the studio. And while the public aspires to win with the easy way, Mr. Cash’s aspiration must be aimed at conquering an audience that stopped seeing him for a long period and stuck to productions that already have solidity, such as “Day by day ” (Telemundo).

He also has the challenge of winning people’s sympathy, something that Álex DJ has mastered with natural grace and therefore enjoys a television audience that sympathizes with that personality. Mr. Cash, on the other hand, still has to go around the vault several times if he wants to gain an identity of his own for his program.