‘Mr. Chapiador’ shopping at Ferrari | Beetroot

These new photos of Simon Leviev make you think: Somewhere, a woman is crying about losing a huge amount of money, because the guy is examining super expensive sports cars in his native Israel!

The so-called ‘Tinder Scammer’, the title of the Netflix documentary about Simon, was spotted loitering over the weekend in Tel Aviv at a luxury dealership and naturally… he was looking at Ferraris.

As you can see, SL got into an SUV with what appear to be bodyguards following them (protection from their “enemies”, no doubt) and wearing a Gucci jacket worth thousands of dollars.

But that’s nothing compared to the whips you’re looking at! Some of the Ferrari models in his sights, including a 296 GTB, costing up to $250,000 MSRP. And Simon not only got a good look at the exteriors, but went into at least one of them to get an idea of ​​the interior.



From the outside looking in, Simon would definitely appear to be rolling in dough so he could buy a prancing horse.

We should point out, for the sake of any impressionable women watching this, that Simon did NOT drive away in either car.

Considering his history of alleged fraud (the documentary claims he scammed women out of over $10 million), you have to wonder if this is all just for show, or if he’s legitimately rich.

We know he has a new job with Cameo… but let’s face it, that’s not Ferrari money! As they say, fake it until you make it.