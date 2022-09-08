Mr. Doctor, a health coach

By Carlos Meraz

The Spanish novelist Miguel Delibes sentenced: “Medicine has prolonged our life, but it has not provided us with a good reason to continue living.” Empathy with the patient is as important and definitive as the consultation, the prescription and the treatment, since the archetype of the 21st century doctor must be the influencer of his patients.

That is the theoretical-practical evaluation of the profession made by Mr. Doctor —a media character on social networks, whose legion of faithful followers was strengthened during the pandemic—, a doctor from Puebla with a specialty in internal medicine whose name is Octavio Arroyo, who currently exceeds 1.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel alone and who boasts the slogan “a doctor who communicates.”

“I have been with my capsules on YouTube for four years and my goal is to bring medicine to more people, with information from a simple headache to disease prevention. For that I have to be a youtuber talk about medicine and thus spread it through entertainment.

“I seek to generate empathy and not be a judge, because more than an executioner, a doctor must be a companion of the patient, his coachmust be a influencer of their patients,” he warned.

LAUGHTER, CHEAP MEDICINE

Mr. Doctor is an unconditional supporter of that phrase coined by the British poet and partisan Lord Byron: “Always laugh when you can. It’s cheap medicine.”

“I have always believed that it is useless to have talent if you do not put on a show,” he assured.

Outside of social networks, the speaker also has his office in Puebla, where many of his patients came to him through his media exposure.

“At the health level, the great challenges are to bet on nutritious food and exercise from the preschool stage, since the best medicine is our food; bring this knowledge to colleagues, since it is sad that some do not know the basics of diseases that attack a large part of our population, such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension; emotional health; the importance of sleep and digestive health, because the intestine is the body’s second brain.

“In addition to combating ignorance and the charlatans who want to cure you with ayahuasca or who, like Bárbara de Regil, sell their products to tone the abdomen, when health and exercise do not necessarily have to do with aesthetics,” he concluded.