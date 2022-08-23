“Mr & Mrs. Smith”, love and hate by Pitt and Jolie

Fabulous and famous, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love in 2004 on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, film, directed by Doug Liman, in world cinemas the following year. They married after ten years of living together, but the union collapsed in September 2016 with a request for divorce “for irreconcilable differences”. The complaints and the deluge of stamped papers between the two are still history these days. The film, broadcast tonight at 21.25 on Nove, now a cult, is a “harbinger”, in its own way and obviously in the fictional narrative, of the destiny of separation of the two Hollywood stars.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith, blends action and sentiment to create a sentimental comedy that stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as John and Jane Smith, a couple of paid killers. Both ignore their spouse’s double life, until they are separately tasked with preventing the transfer of an inmate, Benjamin Danz (Adam Brody). At that point they make contact, identify each other and are instructed by their respective agencies to eliminate each other.

Thus begins a fight to the death, with the feral project of concluding their respective missions. At the same time, however, they are not too convinced that they want to do it. Only after a grueling hand-to-hand fight in their home, the two realize they can’t kill each other …

A curiosity: in a particular phase of the film’s production, Johnny Depp and Will Smith were considered for the role of John Smith, while Catherine Zeta Jones, Cate Blanchett, Gwen Stefani and Aishwarya Rai for the role of his wife Jane.