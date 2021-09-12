Mr. Right: review of the film with Sam Rockwell

CINEMATOGRAPHE JUDGMENT VOTE THE FILM NOW! Rate: 1 Rate: 2 Rate: 3 Rate: 4 Rate: 5 Submit vote!

A romantic action comedy. That is to say? That is a film that manages to be – or tries to be – both romantic, light and sentimental and devoted to action, chases and shootings. This is Mr. Right, directed by the Spanish carneade Paco Cabezas (best known for directing some TV series including Penny Dreadful And The Alienist) and especially written by Max Landis (John’s son of The Blues Brothers, just to understand each other), author of screenplays that tend to rewrite genre cinema. His for example the script Chronicle (2012), which redesigned the mythology of the contemporary superhero.

From his pen an anomalous and over the top work is born, which hybridizes rom com and spy story and which he finds two actors in a state of grace capable of making even the most unlikely sequences credible: Anna Kendrick, recently seen in the room with A little favor by Paul Feig, and Sam Rockwell, who soon after this film will take home the first Oscar of his career thanks to Three posters in Ebbing, Missouri (2017). It seems really strange that Mr. Right has not found distribution in Italy, considering not only the high profile of its cast but also its success – balancing its strengths and weaknesses.

We said: Mr. Right tries to blend two strands in open contrast, that of the sentimental-amorous story and that of the gangster movie at breakneck speed. To do this he begins by showing us the collapse of the certainties of Martha, a young woman apparently fragile and at the mercy of events who suffers a terrible betrayal by her partner. After three days of madness, the protagonist meets a funny character in a supermarket: Francis, a 40-year-old sirocco with a mysterious story behind him. Between the two it is love at first sight, and in the ecstasy of love every little thing seems enlightened: the walks, the wrong and somewhat disturbing declarations of love, even the curious tales of murders and dramatic killings that he tells with a smile on the lips.

However Martha begins to understand that she doesn’t know much about her new flame: to tell the truth, not even the name, and from this point of view the scene in which he teaches her to use knives and to give free rein to her “sensitivity” is decisive and watershed. The girl will definitely choose which side to take, and will indulge in passion. Without yet knowing the profession of Francis, which we know from the beginning: a ruthless and unbeatable hitman, who ended up in the center of the sights of his old mentor Hopper in spite of himself.

Gradually abandoning the chick flick atmosphere of the first twenty minutes, Mr. Right proceeds with great leaps towards the impromptu and not at all hidden homage to the pulp and the grotesque. Kendrick and Rockwell, with free rein and evidently free from other more committed roles, demonstrate an unsuspected chemistry and are, having fun, playing the game. So while Martha goes from naive pawn in a game bigger than her to actively responsible for her own actions (a role that in some ways seems to follow that of the aforementioned black comedy A little favor), Francis discovers his cards: if he was a hitman, now he is no longer one; or, rather, it has become a killer with an ethic, a code, which leads him to kill the principals because “murder is a wrong thing”.

After all, as Francis himself says, “Nobody is normal, nobody is healthy”. So Mr. Right it also becomes, in its own small way, a hymn to freedom and the vindication of one’s way of being, to the light-hearted expression of their oddities. In contrast to a world that wants us to be homologated and homologated, without free will. Two diametrically opposed characters such as those of a criminal professional and a lonely girl still stunned by a betrayal meet here: in the affirmation of her own nature, beyond the preconceived schemes. And in the irrepressible desire to fall in love.

If you certainly can’t cry out the miracle in front of Mr. Right, a bizarre and perhaps out of fashion work that does not make originality its main weapon (see the disastrous Lilies to believe, even if they took everyone damn seriously there), one cannot deny it a certain wit of writing and structure. Cabezas’ film is a game, even in the title, and as such must be taken: in its double meaning, the expression “mr. right ”refers both to the just and perfect man, the one who finds Martha and who has absolutely no intention of letting himself escape (whatever the cost), and to a hypothetical man of law, who re-establishes justice according to his personal morality.

In the sub-final, the couple will make their choice, and it is interesting to see how the totally opposite lifestyle of the two main characters is never portrayed by Max Landis as an arm wrestling or as a fight to the death. On the contrary: victory will be such only by joining forces, towards new common goals. And if – as happens in the last excerpt of the film – someone asks “Where’s the girl?” (where’s the girl?), the answer will be obvious: she’s with Mr. Right. And viceversa.