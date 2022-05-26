Mr. Taylor Swift and Margaret Qualley have lots of sex in The Stars at Noon. If only they had chemistry.

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Even the best directors need good actors. Claire Denis worked with an informal cast of actors who appeared in her films throughout her career, such as Grégoire Colin and Alex Descas, and had more notable lead roles in this century, from Vincent Lindon to bastards and Isabelle Huppert white stuff to Juliette Binoche Let the sun in. They are performers who have the guts and experience to bring a film to life and the acting skills to work with Denis’ complex dialogue and elliptical direction. Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn in the lead The stars at noon like two lovers caught up in a political intrigue in Nicaragua, and it’s a glaring flaw here, sadly, that they can’t carry the film. Both are casting errors, both lack chemistry, and neither has much fun with the dialogue. From the initial reactions at Cannes, it’s clear that Joe Alwyn’s reading of the phrase “Suck me” will become legendary, but I would suggest that Qualley’s version of the phrase “I like eggs” should be the real cult saying. here.

Qualley plays Trish Johnson, a young journalist who, for one reason or another, is stuck in a politically charged Nicaragua and unable to earn money to return home; his passport was also confiscated. Here, she resorts to sex work to make ends meet and is already terribly jaded when you meet her. One day, she meets Daniel (Alwyn), a seedy young Englishman on a mission in the country who looks like some kind of agent and is constantly watched by secret agents. The couple embark on an intoxicating sexual adventure. Trish and Daniel soon find themselves in trouble – well, not soon enough considering the film is 2.5 hours long – and are forced to resort to desperate measures to outrun their pursuers.

The stars at noon are two films in one, one notoriously failed and the other less failed but still failed. There’s a significant romance with sex scenes in sweaty Nicaraguan hotels and the pair slow-dancing in deserted cocktail bars; and there are political intrigues where various mysterious and vaguely threatening agents arise. This last aspect is not well handled: there is a lack of clarity in Denis’ narration, and the film suffers from not having the kind of ambiguous and ambitious politics of a project like bastardswhere Denis brilliantly dissected the evils that bind us all.

The stars at noon also doesn’t have enough acting, business and life behind it – it’s clearly been affected by COVID regulations – so it doesn’t have the fever needed to make us believe in the burning danger of the situation. Instead, Alwyn and Qualley walk through completely deserted streets and desperately drink rum from various empty huts, which tends to undermine the sense of living on the edge. Plus, Alwyn and Qualley’s glaring error in the lead roles bogs down the idea of ​​the film as a political thriller: these characters should be so much more desperate, cynical, tough, grizzled, beleaguered, hard-to-live-in one. word, genuine. Margaret Qualley barely sweats all the time and still looks like a pretty college girl on spring break; Alwyn is a handsome corpse in a jacket.

The other story thread – the heated affair between the two – is rather let down by the fact that Qualwyn has no chemistry at all, none, no junk, no iota; but if you can look beyond that, Denis’ sultry aesthetic is much more in tune with this dimension of the film, and there’s some fun, overt sexual stuff in the script. Especially when you see that the couple had sex while Trish was on her period, there’s too much Denis touching, as Daniel’s chest is covered in menstrual blood, which she gently squirts out of her body: is fine, open sex with Denis, as usual Eye for color and factual manipulation of taboos. Another scene – the “suck me” scene – in which the two lovers are covered in dripping water, lying on hotel sheets in the neon lights and drying themselves with radiators, is painfully beautiful. In general, Denis encapsulates these bodies beautifully, like in a gorgeous scene in a bar set to a beautiful Tindersticks song, all pink lights and electric blue backgrounds: it’s so dazed and radiant, giving a subtle sense of passion that should s capture these characters.

Denis’s dialogue, adapted from the book by Denis Johnson and in collaboration with filmmaker Léa Mysius, sometimes seems quite stiff and unnatural: there is an overriding feeling that the tight lines and quick wit between the characters are a bit Graham Greene Gunpowder, but the dialogue here is pretty lackluster. In a confusing first scene, Daniel asks Trish if she’s a prostitute or a press, and she replies, “We’re all press,” to which he jokes, “So we’re all for sale.” It’s not very funny, but it could be cleaned up into something passable – and these actors are making a meal of it. On another occasion, Daniel remarks, “There’s nothing like running away in an old Toyota. What? Actor Danny Ramirez, who plays a menacing Nicaraguan security guard, has better fun, with a beautifully direct reading of the line: “I don’t like people like you. I don’t like giving you money,” he confided to Trish. This kind of superficiality serves the film much better than wry/desperate banter, as it serves a largely un-American politics that could be crafted.

stars at noon is decidedly insignificant Claire Denis – a film that invites unflattering comparisons white stuff and bastards, and a movie where something obviously went wrong or maybe still needs tweaking. (The edit presented at Cannes was rushed into competition and could presumably be reworked for its general release.) The question of the main actors is crucial, because Denis’ universe and style are so particular that they are less than moved perfect performers. But all is not a disaster here: the sheer style of the film in particular is so inviting, oozing with all the sensuality that the central couple lacks. stars at noondespite all the flaws, still offers the opportunity to see a master stylist at work.