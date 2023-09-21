MrBeast and Minecraft YouTuber Karl Jacobs Comic Details Revealed – Deadline

wendi chen

EXCLUSIVE: We can reveal more details and the first pages of YouTuber Karl Jacobs’ comic Tales of time travelersadapted from his Minecraft transmission series SMP stories.

Below are the first two pages of the series.

Jacobs has partnered with Umbrella Academy and Sin City publisher Dark Horse Comics on the series, whose team also includes veteran comics writer Dave Scheidt (Avatar the Last Airbender: Team Avatar Tales), artistic duo Kelly and Nichole Matthews of Kickingshoes (Pandora’s legacy)label maker Joanette Gil (Us) and cover artist Wendi Chen (Adventure Time with Fionna).

The synopsis reads: “Oliver has a problem: a time travel problem. A mysterious force keeps flinging him through time, and this time he’s in the Wild West, rescuing him. . . circus animals? But as crazy as he is, it’s just the beginning of his adventure. Through everything he is presented with, the only constant is his desire to help others, right wrongs, and understand the strange places and times he travels to. With so little to do and no control over where he goes (or when!), Oliver must rely on his wits and his friends to discover and do whatever is causing him to spin around in time and space.”

The series will span five issues in full color and will be available in print and digital formats. Tales of time travelers Issue #1 is released in comic stores on December 6, 2023.

“I am so excited about this book!” said writer Dave Scheidt. “Working with Karl, Kelly, Nichole and Dark Horse has been exciting. “Karl has created a very fun world to play in and being able to tell new stories in that world with such an incredible creative team is an honor.”

Jacobs is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He rose to fame as a member of the on-screen cast of MrBeast and went on to develop his own videos, primarily Minecraft content. He is co-host of Joke podcast with other YouTubers Sapnap and GeorgeNotFound.