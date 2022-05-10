MRI can trace brain damage in multiple sclerosis

Quantitative magnetic resonance imaging detects changes in the microstructure of normal-appearing brain tissue.

Preliminary studies indicate that in patients with multiple sclerosis relapsing-remitting it was found that those who had a better clinical course, had a microstructural improvement in the parameters of the magnetic resonance quantitative, that is, suggests repair mechanisms.

According to the researchers, the magnetic resonance quantitative can detect changes in the microstructure of brain tissue of normal appearance around the lesions several months before they can be detected with conventional MRI.

The subtle changes that are discovered from this diagnostic technique, manage to provide information about the repair or progression of the disease by multiple sclerosis. The study evaluated 17 patients with multiple sclerosis relapsing-remitting, aged 25 to 65 years, and underwent two scanning sessions with a time interval of 1 year.

From it, four quantitative magnetic resonance parameters were analyzedsaturated magnetization transfer, proton density (PD), R1 and R2, within normal-appearing white matter, normal-appearing cortical gray matter, normal-appearing deep gray matter, and focal white matter lesions .

Key results

The researchers found that the microstructure of normal-appearing brain tissue gradually changed over time and may drive clinical course. Furthermore, the microstructure within the white matter plaques was heterogeneous and predicted expansion in the magnetic resonance conventional, and significant brain atrophy and injury burden increased over time.

Despite this, there are still several limitations, starting with the sample, since a small heterogeneous group of people was takenthe interval of exploration sessions varied between 14 and 61 months and there were no data of magnetic resonance longitudinal in healthy people to use as a control or follow-up.

about multiple sclerosis

The multiple sclerosis (EM) is a condition that is characterized by affecting the patient’s nervous system. The main causes of origin are unknown. However, the disease can cause permanent damage to some nerves, as the brain goes through an episode of “loss of control” that can take root or trigger multiple systemic conditions in both cognition and motor activity of the individual.

According to Dr. Ángel Chinea, neurologist and creator of the Fundación de Multiple sclerosis in San Juan – Puerto Rico; have a record of 3,000 people with this condition throughout the Islandof which more than 50% are patients of the clinic.

