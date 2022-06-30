mRNA technology crucial to making personalized medicine in the US or cancer

The scientific advances that have occurred in recent years – at breakneck speed and, above all, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic – may seem like something out of a movie. And yet they are more real than ever. ‘This is science, not fiction‘. A phrase that has served Pfizer to name the first informative meeting where a different point of view on the present and future of research was shown.

The company is now world-renowned for its advances in messenger RNA, with which it has achieved a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 in record time. But, as he pointed out Sergio Rodriguez, General Director of Pfizer Spain, the rapid development and launch of the first vaccine against COVID-19 “would not have been possible without previous years of research into this new technology that can offer many promising prospects in the future” . “Thanks to this technology we will go further in tackling infectious diseases, rare diseases or even cancerRodriguez added.

precision medicine

“To talk about mRNA is to talk about innovation and a technological revolution as promising as genomic medicine and precision medicine,” he pointed out. Maite HernandezPfizer Communications Director for Southern Europe.

Precisely, personalized precision medicine was the focus on which he focused his intervention Angel Maria Carracedocoordinator of the Genomic Medicine Group of the University of Santiago de Compostela (CIBERER) and professor of Pathological Anatomy and Forensic Sciences at the University of Santiago de Compostela.

Carracedo defined precision medicine as the need to “break something very complex down into groups where drugs might be more effective“. And it is that one of the challenges of the industry is that “it is becoming more and more difficult to obtain a better medicine than there is”, since the disease is very heterogeneous. Thus, the possibility of “dividing” this disease into its components is important, that is, stratify disease.

Likewise, personalized medicine seeks a way to know which people are going to respond well to a drug or treatment and which are going to have an adverse effect. Therefore, his goal is “to use something that marks, what we call biomarkersCarracedo indicated. In this way, personalized medicine is based on biomarkers, generally genomic, and has three phases of development:

Discovery, research and identification of biomarkers that allow the disease to be divided into groups where drugs are more effective or biomarkers of response to drugs or treatments. Regulatory approval of the drug. Translation.

“The first phase made great progress in the genomic part thanks to two types of technology. A very important one is the sequencing of new generations, that is, read DNA“, assured Carracedo. Thus, precision medicine or genomic medicine has three main areas of application:

rare diseases . Thanks to technology, the EE. RR. –which are mostly genetic diseases– can be sequenced and diagnosed faster and faster. “We have to go further, because the expectations are to be able to diagnose them in a year from the symptoms. In Spain we have an average of more than 3 years”, said Carracedo, who blamed it on the lack of a specialty in clinical genetics in the country. “Currently, there are more than 200 approved RRSE therapies and there are projected to be 2,000 by 2027,” he noted.

. Thanks to technology, the EE. RR. –which are mostly genetic diseases– can be sequenced and diagnosed faster and faster. “We have to go further, because the expectations are to be able to diagnose them in a year from the symptoms. In Spain we have an average of more than 3 years”, said Carracedo, who blamed it on the lack of a specialty in clinical genetics in the country. “Currently, there are more than 200 approved RRSE therapies and there are projected to be 2,000 by 2027,” he noted. Cancer . “The international cancer genome project allowed us to find the panorama of mutations that affect the different types of cancer and, together with advances in immunology, allowed targeted therapies, CAR-T, which represented an enormous advance in the survival in cancer”, asserted the expert. Much of cancer treatment today is personalized, linked to biomarkers.

. “The international cancer genome project allowed us to find the panorama of mutations that affect the different types of cancer and, together with advances in immunology, allowed targeted therapies, CAR-T, which represented an enormous advance in the survival in cancer”, asserted the expert. Much of cancer treatment today is personalized, linked to biomarkers. Pharmacogenetics. “In half of the medications we have there are indications on the technical sheet that indicate if it is suitable for that person,” explained Carracedo.

In this sense, Spain has definitely opted for personalized medicine. Proof of this is the launch of the Personalized Medicine Strategy, closely linked to the Vanguard Health PERTE. It has also created, through the ISCIII, a large infrastructure to develop this personalized medicine (IMPACT), which has three areas: “A national follow-up cohort that Spain lacked, a second data program and a genomic medicine program,” Carracedo said.

The future of mRNA beyond COVID-19

The future of mRNA is promising, yes. But what can its potential be used for? Uwe Schoenbeckscientific director, External Research and Development Innovation and senior vice president of Worldwide Research and Development of Pfizer, assured that the focus of the company is aimed at advancing in several specific areas.

On the one hand, Schoenbeck aimed at the goal of continue investing in research on vaccines, such as those for COVID-19“not only allowing access to vaccines for younger populations (recently approved for children under 5 years of age), but also continuing with booster dose strategies, with the adaptation of the vaccine to all variants and what we call persistent covid”.

In addition, Pfizer is expanding its R&D portfolio with other vaccines, such as flu or herpes zoster (HZ). “In influenza we have a modified mRNA format and an amplified one to determine which of them can provide the greatest benefits for a vaccine. Our goal is to develop a vaccine that can prevent against all types of strains and has higher efficacy compared to current vaccinesSchoenbeck explained. At the moment, there is no seasonal flu vaccine that allows such complete coverage.

As for HZ, it is another example where the company considers that mRNA can be used for new therapies. “We are looking forward to developing a vaccine that is highly efficacious, with excellent tolerance and provide better benefits to patients,” he said.

Another area where they want to apply mRNA is in the ER, where it could “correct the genetic defect”. “In rare diseases, this technology has great potential for success. We are following and monitoring the investment in the design and administration in the mRNA to optimize all the technological aspects”, exposed Schoenbeck.

Alliances, a pillar for Pfizer

“One of the pillars on which our culture of innovation is alliances“, declared the CEO of Pfizer Spain. “We are aware that innovation cannot depend exclusively on our internal capacity or on solo teams. Thus, we work in collaboration with scientific institutions, governments, patient associations, biotech companiesetc.”, he added. For Rodríguez, patients are the “primary focus” and from Pfizer they are committed to having greater participation in the entire research process.

In fact, “the success and development through the pandemic, with the alliance with BioNTech, has established the power of mRNA technology,” said Uwe Schoenbeck. “We have emerged as one of the leaders in the mRNA space and we continue to invest heavily in this area. Being a leader in a cutting-edge field, such as mRNA, has to do with the translation of knowledge and seeing where there is the greatest potential”, he assured.

“In short, the cutting edge researchcollaboration with the agents involved and achieving the well-being of patients is what guides our science, and it is not fiction”, concluded Sergio Rodríguez.

