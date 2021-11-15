“MRna vaccines are gene therapies” / But Stefan Oelrich (Bayer) didn’t say that …

Stefan Oelrich of the Bayer admitted that i mRna vaccines I’m gene and cell therapies? Not at all, yet the hoax circulates on the Net and lands on TV, given that Massimo Cacciari in today’s episode of Agora just quoted the member of the Board of Management of the pharmaceutical multinational. The intervention dates back to World Health Summit 2021 and as reported by The weather the manager would have admitted that “mRNA vaccines are cell and gene therapies and the public would not have agreed to take them if it weren’t for the pandemic. The pandemic has created consensus on previously unthinkable innovations. We are really taking that leap to drive innovation, we as a Bayer company, in cell and gene therapies … Ultimately mRNA vaccines are an example of that cell and gene therapy“.

But Stefan Oelrich he did not say exactly this and it is important to contextualize his speech in order to understand it. During the vaccination campaign, the false narrative has spread according to which i vaccines from Pfizer And Modern, being based on the mRna technology, it would be gene therapy, simply because they are not like traditional attenuated or dead virus, yet they have the same function.

WHAT STEFAN OELRICH REALLY SAID ABOUT BAYER

The speech of Stefan Oelrich, therefore, it was focused on new technologies and on the feedback they could have in the population in terms of trust. Hence, the fact that the world has embraced the mRna vaccines could lead the way, according to the executive Bayer, to new technologies in the medical field such as cell and gene therapies, the same that the German multinational has been studying for some time, for example against Parkinson’s disease and sickle cell anemia. Therefore, Oelrich does not claim that mRna Covid vaccines are gene therapy, but that they are an example of what gene or cell therapy can be. “Ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy” it does not mean “Ultimately mRNA vaccines are an example of that cell and gene therapy», But«Ultimately mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy“.

Open Fact-checkingin addition, he contacted the source directly, receiving an official response from Bayer: “It was an obvious slip of the tongue. According to Bayer, mRNA is not a gene therapy in the sense of general understanding“(“It was an obvious slip. According to Bayer, mRNA is not gene therapy in the general understanding sense»). Having said that, i mRNA vaccines they are not gene therapy because the mRNA present in the vaccine remains in the body for a short period of time and does not alter the recipient’s genetic material in any way.

