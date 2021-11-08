mRna vaccines are gene therapies • Imola Oggi

The mRna vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna represent cell and gene therapies. Speaking at the World Health Summit 2021 is not a late-breaking conspiracy theorist, but Stefan Oelrich, member of the Board of Management of Bayer – one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical multinationals that produces aspirin among other things – and head of the Division Pharmaceuticals of the same company.

The Bayer executive from the stage admits that “mRNA vaccines are cell and gene therapies and the public would not have agreed to take them if it weren’t for the pandemic. The pandemic has created consensus on previously unthinkable innovations. We are really taking that leap to drive innovation, we as a Bayer company, in cell and gene therapies… Ultimately mRNA vaccines are an example of that cell and gene therapy ”.

“I always like to say – continued Oelrich – if we had interviewed people two years ago asking them ‘would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ we probably would have had a rejection rate of 95% ”. www.iltempo.it/

Share