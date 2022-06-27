Mrs. Eva Mange is fired with body mass present

After the sensitive loss of Mrs. Eva Mange, granny of Thalia Y Laura Zapatathe latter organized a mass of body present in the French Pantheon of Legaria to give him the last goodbye to Doña Eva, who left this world at 104 years of age.

“Thank you for everything, thank you so much. Time to grow, time to love”could be read in the invitation published by Laura Zapata on her official Instagram account, where she has not stopped receiving messages full of support and affection.

On the remains of the grandmother of the actresses, Laura Zapata confirmed that they will be cremated and the ashes they will remain with her while she decides where the urn will rest.

And although Thalía could not be present, as we remember that she lives in New York, the singer also raised his prayer to heaven for the rest of Mrs. Eva, with whom she had the opportunity to celebrate her last birthday in Mexico. On the other hand, the interpreter of ‘You didn’t teach me’, ‘Equivocada’ and ‘You lost my love’, celebrated the your son’s birthday In the midst of the irreparable loss of his grandmother and with an emotional message he congratulated his little one, on social networks.