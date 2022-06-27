Mrs. Eva Mange is fired with body mass present
After the sensitive loss of Mrs. Eva Mange, granny of Thalia Y Laura Zapatathe latter organized a mass of body present in the French Pantheon of Legaria to give him the last goodbye to Doña Eva, who left this world at 104 years of age.
“Thank you for everything, thank you so much. Time to grow, time to love”could be read in the invitation published by Laura Zapata on her official Instagram account, where she has not stopped receiving messages full of support and affection.
On the remains of the grandmother of the actresses, Laura Zapata confirmed that they will be cremated and the ashes they will remain with her while she decides where the urn will rest.
And although Thalía could not be present, as we remember that she lives in New York, the singer also raised his prayer to heaven for the rest of Mrs. Eva, with whom she had the opportunity to celebrate her last birthday in Mexico.
On the other hand, the interpreter of ‘You didn’t teach me’, ‘Equivocada’ and ‘You lost my love’, celebrated the your son’s birthday In the midst of the irreparable loss of his grandmother and with an emotional message he congratulated his little one, on social networks.
“My son, today is your birthday! It is a privilege to be your mother. You are a beautiful, cheerful, sensitive, funny, kind and loving being. Today we celebrate your life with the simplest things that make you happy, like your homemade chocolate cake, the sweet hugs from mom and dad, the candies that your little sister knows how much you love, and the notes of love from your friends and people. nearby”
“May Dad God always carry you in the center of the palm of his hand, may Christ grow in your beautiful heart and may the voice of the Holy Spirit be your constant guide in this walk through life. I love you son of my heart! You make my day right nowThank you for being happiness and freshness in our home”Thalia said.