Mrs. March – Journalism Today

Mrs. March has dedicated much of her life to being a wife and mother. Little remains of the simple teacher who courted her years ago while she told him about her literary dreams; After time, -George-, already converted into her husband, achieved triumph and, now, is the fashionable writer. The March couple has fully fulfilled the roles that life assigned them; he takes care of her lyrics and, she… to support him. At least, that’s what Mrs. March thinks.

Among the thousands of readers of George’s novels, there is no longer Mrs. March, she thinks she knows perfectly those stories and their characters, as well as her husband; but, sometimes, even the orderly and somewhat boring life of the wife of a famous writer, she has her surprises.

Prior to the big party that the Marches will give to celebrate the overwhelming success of George’s most recent work, Mrs. March left her luxurious New York apartment in the direction of her favorite bakery, and that is when a comment disrupted her world.

Can a few words drive a person crazy? Or, perhaps, is the power of an observation so great to unearth those ghosts that, with so much effort, remained in the remotest past? Well, in Mrs. March’s case, once she listened to the bakery clerk, there was no going back.

With Mrs. March, the Spanish writer Virginia Feito, introduces herself in the world of letters, and she does it with force. Her work, originally written in English, has become a bestseller. With this novel, the Madrilenian achieves that reality imitates art, since, like George, her character, Virginia, is the fashionable writer. In her book, the question that runs through many social circles is: “Have you read George March’s latest novel?” Well, after the publication of Mrs. March, there are numerous conversations that will start with: Have you read Virginia Feito’s novel? Fortunately, the similarities between the character and the author are only limited to the issue of popularity.

In addition to having the approval of important media such as: The Times, Library Journal, Oprah Daily, The Independent and USAToday; the rights for the film adaptation of Feito’s book were acquired, through a hard-fought auction, by Blumhouse Productionsand the leading role will be carried out by the actress Elisabeth Moss, -famous for her interpretation of peggy olson in the award-winning series Mad Men-.

And, to all this, what is special about the novel Mrs. March, to cause such a stir? Well, in addition to the accelerated pace by which the author forces us to travel through her pages, there is no doubt that, the tormented Mrs. March, she has her own life. From the brief conversation he has with the bakery employee, and, which serves as a trigger for his apparent stability to disappear, he ceases to be a fictional character, and becomes a human being capable of passing over any barrier – even that of reason- in search of answers. Definitely, this work, loaded with magnificent shades of black humor, is an experience of great emotional intensity.

If you’re wondering what the bakery clerk said to Mrs. March to cause such a stir, well, not wanting to reveal any secrets and just to give you an idea of ​​what happened that morning after the Mrs. March left her elegant New York apartment, sheathed in a luxurious coat and wearing the gloves that her husband had given her, let me tell you something about Johanna, the protagonist of the book written by Mrs. March’s husband. Johanna, is a middle-aged prostitute, “weak, ugly, hateful, pathetic, unloved and unfriendly […]. She always wore a fur coat, she protected her rough hands with gloves »and her clients felt more sorry for her than attracted.

Well, part of the conversation Mrs. March had with Patricia, the bakery clerk, was as follows:

«—[…] I know the author’s wife […]How proud you must be!

—Ah, well, yes, although since he has already written many books…

—But it’s the first time he’s been inspired by you to create a character, isn’t it? […]

“Well…” said Mrs. March, feeling a faint pain in her chest. What does she mean?

—To the… protagonist. Patricia smiled.

Mrs. March blinked and her jaw dropped, unable to answer. Her thoughts clung to the inside of her skull despite the force with which she pulled at them, as if they had been trapped in tar.

Patricia frowned at the silence.

—Maybe I’m wrong, of course, but… The two of them are so much alike that I thought… Well, I don’t know, when I read I imagine you».

And so it was, as chaos broke into the orderly life of Mrs. March; by the way, and, this is a spoiler, she never went back to the bakery.

Adriana Hernandez Morales

Qualification: Mrs. March

Author: Virginia Feito

Editorial: Lumen

(Also available in electronic format).

Adriana Hernandezis a member of the National Reading Club The Halosclub founded by Alexander Aurora in 1995. She is also a woman committed to social causes, a lawyer by profession and a reader by vocation.