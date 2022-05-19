‘Mrs. March’, the hateful and tortured character who conquers the US

“I wanted to torture the character, to make him shut up badly, for many misfortunes to happen to him,” explains the writer Virginia Feito to Digital Freedom. The Madrilenian has achieved with her debut novel monopolize congratulations on both sides of the pond. Mrs. March (Lumen), originally written in English, has been a success in the United States, where critics have compared it to Patricia Highsmith or Shirley Jackson. It has been one of the books of the year according to The Timesamong the best-selling books according to Sunday Times and is being adapted to the cinema with Elizabeth Moss as protagonist (The Handmaid’s Tale). All thanks to a somewhat grotesque, unpleasant and disgraced character who, however, has conquered most readers. “There are people who tell me that they have stopped reading because they disliked the protagonist too much. It is the type of character that fascinates me the most,” she says.

First, let’s talk about this enigmatic Mrs. March. She is about an upper-class woman who lives with her husband, a successful writer, in the exclusive New York neighborhood of the Upper East Side. Obsessive and nondescript, one day her routine is altered when a client insinuates that the last great success of her husband George March (surname that, by the way, pays homage to Jo March of little women) has been based on her for the protagonist. It would be something laudatory if it were not because it is a ugly and pathetic prostitute that only causes pain to its clients. Mrs. March begins a spiral of paranoia, she feels that everyone is making fun of her, that they are talking about her behind her back, and she loses control of her.

“I am fascinated by terrible characters, without any kind of virtue, physically unpleasant, who cause me more negative feelings than positive ones. I think it impacts more than it manages to displease. It’s easier to feel tenderness, that bores me. I’m intrigued by exploring the dark,” he admits. Interestingly, Feito confesses that he’s poured some of his own flaws into this character. “He’s been therapeutic, mostly. A way to explore why we do certain things. But he is very exaggerated, I’m not that bad. I’m fun and funny,” he jokes.

In his opinion, it depends on the reader’s level of compassion to feel pity or hatred towards Mrs. March. “She inspires me both, but I think I hate it more. I’ve suffered a lot from her,” she laughs. He feito brings the reader closer to this character’s past to “if not justify her actions, at least understand that she has suffered and why she does not have the tools to maintain a healthy relationship with other human beings, not even with herself.”

“Nostalgic Darkness”

The novel is a product of his “nostalgic darkness” towards the stories of the 60s that he missed. “I wanted more and, not finding them, I decided to write them myself,” she says. It is these dark details that have earned her comparisons with great American writers: “I understand that something can be remembered because they are my great inspirations, but, of course, without being at their level. In fact, there are winks throughout the novel. The book has a nostalgia for the books of that time. It’s a great honour.”

Virginia Feito | Lumen

Virginia Feito has lived in London – where she studied English Literature and Dramatic Art at Queen Mary University – and then in New York. Anglo-Saxon literature has marked her a lot in tastes and themes and her first book is sprinkled with literary and cinematographic references of all the stories that she has been drinking from since her childhood. “I am very fond of movies, I even doubt if I like books or movies better. I spent a time obsessed with Shirley Jackson, read and analyzed each of his works, reread like crazy. She also the short stories of Patricia Highsmith. He gave me for movies like the black swan, I watched it over and over again and read the script; or those of hitchkock . I was obsessed Daphne duMaurier with Rebeca either Caroline Blackwood”.

Without a doubt, it is difficult to label this novel, limit it within a single genre. “It was hard for me. It has a lot of psychological thriller, but it is not a thriller, it does not have that rhythm; it has terror, but not enough to make it of this genre; it has satire, but it is not a satire… It does not correspond to any genre, but the closest thing is the psychological thriller, similar to the movie the black swan. I also like to talk about it as a character study, even though it’s not a genre.”

an unexpected success

Feito lives the success of his debut “with a contradictory mixture of illusion and terror”. “On the one hand, it’s great and I’m amazed that I can make a living from this, but on the other hand, I feel like I can only go downhill,” she says. Despite her success on the other side of the world, Spain has received her novel even better. “I didn’t expect it at all. It’s been very nice because it’s my home, I feel like it’s my family and I’m proud.”

He left his job as a publicist to fulfill his dream of writing a book and things like movies are happening to him, like Elizabeth Moss (her favorite actress) wants to be Mrs. March. “It was a huge surprise. They asked me which actress I would like to play Mrs. March if she were to make it into a movie one day and I always answered Elisabeth Moss. It was amazing.” Feito is not afraid that some prefer to wait for the cinema to get closer to his story. She assures that she feels like a winner in the same way.